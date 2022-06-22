Who is Chleb Ravenell from Southern Charm? Charleston native is a former college athlete

Product Specialist Chleb Ravenell, a former college athlete, is all set to appear in Season 8 of Southern Charm, which premieres on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 09.00 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Many other Southern socialites including Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Olivia Flowers, Marcie Hobbs, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green, and Naomie Olindo will join Ravenell on the reality show to “navigate shifting romantic entanglements, chaotic friendships, flourishing businesses, and new parenthood.”

All about Southern Charm’s Chleb Ravenell

Chleb Ravenell was born and raised in South Carolina. He even lived in a few other states like Arizona and Michigan for short periods of time. Ravenell shares a great bond with his mother, Debbie, who is very vocal about what’s best for her son.

Furthermore, he loves to travel around and explore new places. Besides visiting various locations in and around the United States, Ravenell loves fashion and flaunts his great sense of style on his Instagram account, featuring many stylish pictures of him alongside his family and friends.

Interestingly, Ravenell had no reality show experience before Southern Charm. He joined the show with his girlfriend Kathryn to nurture their relationship further and see what the future holds for them.

Being a fitness enthusiast, he was a full-time Cadet at GMC - Georgia Military College from where he graduated with an Associate's degree in Communication and Media Studies in 2009. Even during his time at Western Michigan University, he was a full-time student-athlete.

As an athlete, he “earned the Honors of Mid American (MAC) All-Conference Player in 2009-2011, participated in the Little Caesars Bowl Game (2011) vs. Purdue University, and constructed kids sports camps at Western Michigan University,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

After earning a degree in Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Communication and Media Studies from the university in 2012, he started his career as a sales consultant at the American Honda Motor Company, Inc. After working there for more than a year, he joined Kenneth Beatrice Clothing as the company's Creative Lead in December 2012.

He later joined the Calgary Stampeder Football Club as a wide receiver from March 2015 to July 2017 and shared his expertise there before joining Apple full-time as a product specialist.

Ravenell has now joined the cast of Southern Charm, which promises a lot of relationship drama amongst cast members of the show.

About Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell's relationship on Southern Charm

Kathryn Dennis debuted on an episode of Southern Charm in 2014. During her debut season, the 21-year-old college student connected with then-full-time cast member Thomas Ravenel.

After on-and-off relationships for a few seasons, the couple welcomed two kids together, Kensington "Kensie" Calhoun and St. Julien Rembert Ravenel, before officially going their separate ways in 2016.

After the split, she dated politician Joseph Abruzzo and country singer Hunter Price, but both of these relationships were short-lived.

Dennis later met Ravenell and the two fell in love with each other. They started dating in 2020 and became Instagram-official with their relationship in October of the same year.

Viewers may remember Dennis’ 'new boyfriend' on a reunion episode of Season 7 in January 2021. The couple later moved in together to a Charleston home in April 2021.

Tune in on Thursday on Bravo to see how their relationship pans out in Season 8 of Southern Charm.

