What is Venita Aspen’s profession? Southern Charm star went to culinary school

Bravo is set to launch a brand new season of Southern Charm, featuring Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, and many other regulars on the show. It will also welcome a few new faces, with one of the newcomers being Venita Aspen.

The reality TV show revolves around the personal and professional lives of socialites in Charleston. Aspen will be seen joining the elite cast as Madison LeCroy and Leva Bonaparte’s friend. She appeared on the show briefly during Season 7 (January 7 episode), hinting that she would be part of the new season.

While Aspen is set to become a reality TV star through Southern Charm, she is a full-time model and influencer by profession. She is popular in Charleston, South Carolina, for her fashion and glamor.

Who is Venita Aspen?

Venita Aspen is a model and influencer who runs her own website that includes items related to beauty, food, fashion, home + adaptive, etc. Prior to forging a career in modeling, Aspen went to culinary school. However, she didn’t pursue cooking as a career.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she is an executive producer at The Aspen Agency in Charleston. She has a total of 11 jobs mentioned under the Experience section:

Intern at Young Female Entrepreneurs

Food and fashion writer at Small Chick Big Deals

Intern at Charlie Mag

Manager of Development at United Colors of Fashion

Fashion Blogger at Style Public

Pastry chef at Tavern and Table

Social Media Coordinator at Maddison Row

Model Coach Assistant at Charleston Fashion Week

Operations Manager at iBU

Content Creator at Venita Aspen

Executive Producer at The Aspen Agency

A self-proclaimed Southern Belle, Venita claims that she got the southern flair from her mother Vi. Her Bravo bio reads:

“Self-proclaimed Southern Belle Venita is a force to be reckoned with. A jack-of- all-trades, newcomer Venita went to culinary school and is a full time model and influencer known around Charleston for her glamour, immaculate parties, and her head-to-toe perfect outfits. Venita infuses southern flair into everything she touches, a skill she got from her Mom Vi, who is Venita’s best friend and role model.”

Aspen’s website states that the model has an “infectious personality” that helped her make connections in the city. It further says that she’s experienced in the modeling, fashion and creative sectors, and approaches life with an open mind.

Aspen is all set to appear in Season 8 of Bravo’s Southern Charm.

All about Southern Charm Season 8

Venita Aspen will join Southern Charm regulars, including Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Madison Le Croy, Shep Rose and Leva Bonaparte. In addition to Aspen, newcomers Marcie Hobbs, Naomie Olindo, Taylor Ann Green, Chleb Ravenell and Olivia Flowers will also join the show.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 reads:

"New relationships blossom and old resentments boil over as these Southern socialites navigate shifting romantic entanglements, chaotic friendships, flourishing businesses, and new parenthood.”

It continues:

“Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul returns with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who wastes no time stirring up drama among the group; John Pringle joins in on the group’s antics as well.”

The reality TV show is all set to air on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET and 8.00 PM CT on Bravo. New episodes will air every week on the network.

