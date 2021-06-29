"I feel awful": Madison LeCroy left embarrassed after video of her flashing herself during drunken Instagram livestream goes viral

"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy was left to quite literally rue 'the morning after,' as she revealed she was left embarrassed by her recent drunken binge on Instagram.

The 30-year old reality star recently hosted a rather forgettable livestream on Instagram, alongside her close friend Kat Velasco.

According to The Daily Mail, LeCroy and Velasco started drinking at a daytime pool party in Charleston, South Carolina.

thinking about how Madison Lecroy got blackout drunk on Instagram live last night & flashed the camera multiple times… wonder how she’s feeling this morning #SouthernCharm — harry f*ckin dubin (@hoeswitharose) June 28, 2021

Their daytime escapades soon extended well into the night, as the duo reportedly went live 16 times, with Madison LeCroy proceeding to flash the camera on multiple occasions.

The next morning, she took to Instagram once again to address the events of the night, as she shared on her story:

"Yes, I feel awful, embarrassed. Drunk. Still. Last night was not my best. Yeah I had a good time, clearly. "

She also clapped back at all those who were excessively scrutinizing her drunken escapade, as she urged them to give her a break:

"I just noticed that my b***s were all over the internet but hey is that the first time you've ever seen some t**s before? Give me a break y'all. I got drunk. I got sloppy. Forget about it. Why are you so worried? This is my life. Madison LeCroy. I do what I want. Worry about yourself. "

However, with social media being quick to thrive upon these kinds of 'lapses', Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

Fans react as Madison LeCroy flashes herself during Instagram livestream video

A professional make-up artist and hairstylist, Madison LeCroy shot to fame with her appearance on the American reality series, 'Southern Charm'.

She amassed further popularity online after she began dating her co-star Austen Kroll, with whom she broke up with earlier this year.

Back in March, she grabbed headlines after her name surfaced online with regards to the shocking A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez split.

With regards to her recent Instagram livestream, she also appeared to throw shade at Austen, as the duo revealed that he tried calling them, only for them to ignore his calls.

They then proceeded to belt out Taylor Swift's 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' in unison, as part of a subtle shutdown of his efforts to reach out.

They didn't stop there, as Madison LeCroy proceeded to climb on top of her friend's shoulders, in a nod to Austen's livestream with rumored girlfriend Kristen Cavallari.

In light of her flashing video going viral and her issuing a follow-up explanation, fans took to Twitter to come up with a slew of reactions:

She is so thirsty. The fact that she feels the need to copy Austin’s video clearly shows she is still bothered by him. Doesn’t she have a bf now? Maybe she should concentrate on him? Or better yet her son! — Justforfun (@TammySteuber) June 28, 2021

Something tells me #madisonlecroy is anything but embarrassed about going live drunk on IG she couldn’t be any more thirsty for attention, mother of the year… — BostonChrissie24 (@chrissiemac2424) June 29, 2021

Love this kind of messy for a reality show. The guys on that show are just as bad so why can’t she be too. Go for it girl, get wasted and show off that body that you work so hard on. Camera’s on!! — LoriT (@lori_esty) June 28, 2021

She is far from classy and is trying to stay relevant. Bravo needs to let her iconic self go — lamadrelinda🌴☀️🎶🐾🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@LaLindaMadre) June 28, 2021

I think Madison lecroy is exhibiting signs reminiscent of a cry for help. @AustenKroll should be happy he dodged a bullet and I think @ShepRose and Craig know that they were right all along. pic.twitter.com/lY30bYwVxA — Creole Queen 👸🏽 (@sexycreole) June 29, 2021

From stirring up a social media storm with her alleged involvement in the A-Rod x J. Lo split to grabbing the attention of numerous tabloids with her recent drunken binge, Madison LeCroy continues to find a way to thrust herself into the limelight.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod