The Real Housewives of Dubai : Meet the ladies' husbands, exes and partners from Bravo’s show

The Real Housewives of Dubai is here, and we can't believe the lifestyles of some of the women on the show.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is currently in its first season featuring Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Nina Ali, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, and Lesa Milan. While the women themselves enjoy luxurious lifestyles, their husbands are some of the most influential men in Dubai.

Carline Brooks' ex-husband Zoran was a businessman. Caroline Stanbury is married to former Real Madrid player Sergio Carrallo. Luca Salves, Chanel's husband, is a model and an entrepreneur. Lesa has been married to Richard Hall for the past eight years. Nina Ali's husband, Munaf Ali, is the founder and CEO of the Phoenix Store. Dr. Sara is a single mother.

Meet the husbands, exes, and partners of The Real Housewives of Dubai cast

Caroline Brooks

Caroline herself grew up in Newton, Massachusetts. While working at Cipriani in New York City, she met a Dubai-based businessman named Zoran. She married him in 2011, a year after moving to Dubai with him. The couple then had their first child in 2012, a son named Adam.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star and Zoran divorced seven years after their marriage. Carline then dated Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, but the relationship ended for unknown reasons.

Caroline had mentioned her ex-boyfriend as "a kind man" who "treated her like a princess." She is reportedly dating Nigerian national team striker Odion Jude Ighalo but has not confirmed her relationship with him.

In the first look of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Caroline mentioned that an ex-boyfriend of hers was invested in her business.

Caroline Stanbury

Caroline Stanbury appeared on Bravo’s Ladies of London in 2014 when she was married to Cem Habib, a financier. The two married in 2004 after dating for two years and got separated in 2019. They shifted to Dubai in 2016 for work opportunities.

The couple has three kids: daughter Yasmine and sons Aaron and Zac. At the time, Caroline had said:

"I know it sounds cliché, but we just grew apart. We didn’t enjoy the same things. We weren’t holidaying together."

The Real Housewives of Dubai star publicly announced her relationship with Sergio Carrallo, a former soccer player, in 2020 on Instagram.

The 27-year-old Spain native played for Real Madrid from 2013 to 2014 and then played for UB Conquense from 2014 to 2015. He then went to the University of California at Irvine and got two certificates in 'Media and Global Communications' and 'Digital Marketing' and interned for the California Coast Yachts. He is currently a businessman and a YouTuber.

After proposing to The Real Housewives of Dubai star in January 2021, the couple legally married in Mauritius in November 2021. They then had another big wedding ceremony in December before their family and friends in Dubai.

Chanel Ayan

Chanel Ayan has a fairytale love story, and you cannot convince us otherwise. Chanel met Luca Salves in Brazil when she was 17. Luca, a businessman and a model was 22 at the time. The couple got married quickly in front of 15 guests in Brazil, with Chanel herself wearing a $20 wedding gown.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune about her married life, Chanel said,

"I'm married and I'm very proud of that because it was my first love and the only person I have ever been with."

The couple lived in the United States for a brief period before settling down in Dubai. They have been together for 20 years and have a 14-year-old son named Taj.

Lesa Milan

Lesa Milan has been married to Richard Hall for the past eight years. Lesa met Richard in Miami, Florida, at a nightclub, and the two instantly hit it off. The following day, the two started dating as Richard took Lesa to the Bahamas in his Rolls-Royce Phantom. The two also traveled to the United Kingdom together.

Richard and The Real Housewives of Dubai star married on January 1, 2014, and eventually settled down in Dubai.

Nina Ali

Nina is married to Munaf Ali. His Indian parents in Britain raised him. He attended the Longdon school from 1986 to 1991. After joining Cass Business School in the UK in 1993, he graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in International Finance.

He was the Vice President of Citigroup in New York for two years, from January 2004 to July 2006, before becoming the founder of Range Developments in Dubai in 2009. He had temporarily shifted to Dubai due to some work commitments but soon settled in the new country.

He was the CEO of the company till 2017. He is currently the founder and CEO of the Phoenix Store, one of the most elite companies in Dubai, selling digital currency mining equipment. He is also the founder & CEO of Phoenix Technology Consultant and Second Citizenship Consultants.

Nina told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in 2016 in an interview that the two met in the United States through her cousin. She said:

"We met through (a family member) who lived in Dubai. After seeing my picture, Munaf asked about me."

The Real Housewives of Dubai star flew to Dubai for their first date and started a long-distance relationship with him. The couple married in 2010 within a year of dating. Nina moved to Dubai to be with her husband despite her parents' opposition. They later threw a reception party for her family in Texas in 2011.

The couple has three kids together: two girls named Sophia and Nour and a son named Ayan.

Sara Al Madani

Sara is currently a single mother of one son. She had her child with her first husband, undisclosed. The Real Housewives of Dubai star was married to Pakistani entrepreneur Mustafa Khawaja in 2019, but the two are now divorced.

The Real Housewives of Dubai showcases the lives of some of the ultra-rich women of the United Arab Emirates. The show airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

