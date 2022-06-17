Who is Marcie Hobbs? Meet Shep Rose’s cousin from Southern Charm Season 8

Bravo’s popular reality series Southern Charm is all set to return with a new season in June 2022. It will feature quite a few familiar faces as well as newcomers like Marcie Hobbs.

Marcie is the younger cousin of the show’s regular cast member Shep Rose. The brother-sister duo share a close bond, according to her bio on Bravo’s site. She married her long-time beau John in May 2021, and gave birth to a baby girl in December. They have a pet dog named Harper.

Marcie's bio on Bravo's website reads:

“Marcie is Shep’s younger cousin who has lived all over the world but has now settled in Charleston. Marcie and Shep have always been close, and she is one of the few people who can ask Shep the hard-hitting questions without feeling his wrath.”

What is Southern Charm cast member Marcie Hobbs’ profession?

Before settling down in Charleston, Marcie Hobbs stayed in Los Angeles for a while. She went to the California city to try her luck in the entertainment industry, but things didn’t work out well professionally for her.

While still struggling in the entertainment world, Hobbs started working in real estate. According to her LinkedIn profile, she became a real estate agent in L.A. in 2012 and continued in the role until 2017. Prior to that, she was an assistant registrar/admission counselor at the New York Film Academy in Manhattan, New York.

Hobbs moved to Charleston in 2017 to run her own firm, MBHobbs Properties LLC. She was involved with two other companies at the time, namely The Boulevard Company (Realtor) and RentCharleston (Property Manager). It seems that she is still associated with them. Hobbs is also an events coordinator and has experience in the PR and marketing sector.

The Southern Charm newcomer holds an undergraduate degree in Communication and Media Studies from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.

Her LinkedIn bio reads:

“I love people and I love houses! The best part of my job is helping each individual with one of the most important special milestones in their lives.”

All about Southern Charm Season 8

In addition to Marcie Hobbs, Southern Charm Season 8 will also feature Venita Aspen, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Madison Le Croy, Leva Bonaparte, Naomie Olindo, Chleb Ravenell, Taylor Ann Green, and Olivia Flowers.

A lot of drama can be expected in the upcoming season. While Cameran Eubanks and Thomas Ravenel have exited the show, Naomie Linda is returning to the Charleston family. Addressing her return in a preview of Southern Charm, Linda said:

“I was so sad being back in Charleston because I thought I was going to, like, move to New York and grow. The thought of coming back was just depressing. I had a big going-away party. I was like, 'Goodbye everybody.’”

Last year, Linda relocated to New York with her then-boyfriend Metul Shah, but returned to Charleston ten days after breaking up with him.

The official synopsis of Season 8 reads:

"New relationships blossom and old resentments boil over as these Southern socialites navigate shifting romantic entanglements, chaotic friendships, flourishing businesses and new parenthood. Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul returns with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, who wastes no time stirring up drama among the group; John Pringle joins in on the group’s antics as well.”

The air date for Southern Charm Season 8 is Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. Tune in to watch Marcie Hobbs shake up the group dynamics in Bravo’s Southern Charm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far