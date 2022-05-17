Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American band Sunny Day Real Estate has announced a reunion tour slated to begin this September. The tour is the band’s first headlining tour since 2010. Three of the band’s founding members, including frontman Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, have been confirmed to be part of the tour.

The band is also slated to perform at Chicago's Riot Fest and Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama. They will be accompanied by The Appleseed Cast for all dates on the tour.

Sunny Day Real Estate Tour Tickets 2022

Tickets for all of Sunny Day Real Estate’s tour dates will be available through Ticketmaster. The pre-sales for the tour will begin on May 17 at 10.00 am local time. General sales will begin on May 20 at 10.00 am PT.

Sunny Day Real Estate Reunion Tour 2022 dates

September 13 – Lawrence, Liberty Hall

September 14 – Omaha, The Admiral

September 17 – Chicago, Riot Fest

September 20 – Asheville, The Orange Peel

September 22 – Orlando, House of Blues

September 23 – Atlanta, The Masquerade

September 24 – Birmingham, Furnace Fest

September 26 – Silver Spring, The Filmore

September 27 – Cleveland, House of Blues

September 29 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

October 1 – Philadelphia, The Filmore

October 3 – Boston, House of Blues

December 4 – Denver, Ogden Theater

December 6 – Austin, Emo’s

December 7 – Houston, Warehouse Live

December 8 – Dallas, The Factory

December 10 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

December 11 – San Diego, The Observatory

December 12 – Los Angeles, The Wiltern

December 14 – San Francisco, Regency Ballroom

December 16 – Portland, Rosland Theater

December 18 – Seattle, Moore Theater

More about Sunny Day Real Estate

Sunny Day Real Estate are performing live after 10 years (Image via Nicky Sims / Getty Images)

Sunny Day Real Estate was formed in the early ‘90s. The Seattle-based band helped establish the Midwest emo scene genre and comprised Nate Mendel (bass), William Goldsmith (drums) and lead vocalist and guitarist Jeremy Enigk. The band's debut album, Diary, released on Sub Pop Records in 1994, received critical acclaim. However, shortly after recording their second album LP2, the band broke up.

While Mendel and Goldsmith joined the Foo Fighters, the lead guitarist Jeremy Engik went on to have a solo career. The band reunited for a short while in 1997 but disbanded again in 2001. The band reunited for a while in 2009 and released a single from the time titled Lipton Witch in 2014. Mendel, who was part of the 2009 reunion tour, will not join the band this time as all tour dates for Foo Fighters have been canceled following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

