Riot Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Riot Fest, slated for September 16 to 18, has announced its lineup. The festival will be in Chicago, Illinois and will feature acts in alternative rock, pop, punk, metal, and hardcore, among other genres.

The headliners announced for the festival are My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits and Nine Inch Nails. The Original Misfits’ are said to have performed their debut album from 1982 called Walk Among Us, in full in honor of its upcoming 40th anniversary.

Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn in a statement, said:

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are. It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”

Riot Fest 2022 tickets

Tickets for the Riot Fest are available through the event’s official website. The tickets are available in general admission, VIP, Deluxe and Ultimate categories. The 1-day, 2-day and 3-day general admission tickets are priced at $99, $149 and $299. The 1-day and 3-day VIP passes are priced at $149 and $399. The 1-day Deluxe and 3-day deluxe tickets are priced at $399 and $899. The 1-day ultimate and 3-day ultimate are $849 and $1999, respectively.

Riot Fest 2022 lineup

September 16

Alkaline Trio

Portugal. The Man

Bleachers

Placebo

Descendents

Rocket From The Crypt

The Wonder Years

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Lagwagon

Lucky Boys Confusion

Hot Mulligan

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

Ls Dunes

Carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

Aviva, Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (Uk)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

September 17

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

Jxdn

The Get Up Kids

Gwar

7 Seconds

Madball

Fear

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

Poorstacy

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

Thick

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfbort

September 18

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ice Cube

Sleater-Kinney

Jimmy Eat World

The Academy Is…

Action Bronson

Lunachicks

The Maine

Midtown

Pvris

Jawbox

Alice Glass

The Linda Lindas

Less Than Jake

Mom Jeans

Real Friends

The Juliana Theory

Josh A

Renforshort

Joey Valence & Brae

Weathers

Kid Sistr

Save Face

The Bombpops

Treaty Of Paris

Concrete Castles

Chastity

Moon Kissed

Night Spice

More about Riot Fest

Riot Fest is one of the largest independently-owned music festivals in the United States. The festival first started as a multi-venue festival in Chicago in 2005. It has since become an outdoor festival and expanded to Denver and Toronto in 2017. The fest is known for booking reunions and full album performances. The festival has previously hosted the reunions of Naked Raygun, The Replacements in 2013, the Misfits in 2016, and Jawbreaker in 2017, among others.

