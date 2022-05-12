Riot Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Riot Fest, slated for September 16 to 18, has announced its lineup. The festival will be in Chicago, Illinois and will feature acts in alternative rock, pop, punk, metal, and hardcore, among other genres.
The headliners announced for the festival are My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits and Nine Inch Nails. The Original Misfits’ are said to have performed their debut album from 1982 called Walk Among Us, in full in honor of its upcoming 40th anniversary.
Riot Fest founder Mike Petryshyn in a statement, said:
“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are. It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come.”
Riot Fest 2022 tickets
Tickets for the Riot Fest are available through the event’s official website. The tickets are available in general admission, VIP, Deluxe and Ultimate categories. The 1-day, 2-day and 3-day general admission tickets are priced at $99, $149 and $299. The 1-day and 3-day VIP passes are priced at $149 and $399. The 1-day Deluxe and 3-day deluxe tickets are priced at $399 and $899. The 1-day ultimate and 3-day ultimate are $849 and $1999, respectively.
Riot Fest 2022 lineup
September 16
- Alkaline Trio
- Portugal. The Man
- Bleachers
- Placebo
- Descendents
- Rocket From The Crypt
- The Wonder Years
- Jeff Rosenstock
- Anberlin
- Lagwagon
- Lucky Boys Confusion
- Hot Mulligan
- Foxy Shazam
- Boston Manor
- Sincere Engineer
- Pale Waves
- Cloud Nothings
- Ls Dunes
- Carolesdaughter
- Destroy Boys
- Aviva, Bob Vylan
- Holy Fawn
- Algiers
- Wargasm (Uk)
- Cliffdiver
- Sitting On Stacy
September 17
- Yellowcard
- Bauhaus
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Bad Religion
- Yungblud
- The Story So Far
- The Front Bottoms
- The Menzingers
- Alexisonfire
- Movements
- Jxdn
- The Get Up Kids
- Gwar
- 7 Seconds
- Madball
- Fear
- Bully
- The Joy Formidable
- Together Pangea
- Poorstacy
- Mannequin Pussy
- War On Women
- Charlotte Sands
- Jake Hill
- Bridge City Sinners
- Thick
- Skating Polly
- No Trigger
- Surfbort
September 18
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Ice Cube
- Sleater-Kinney
- Jimmy Eat World
- The Academy Is…
- Action Bronson
- Lunachicks
- The Maine
- Midtown
- Pvris
- Jawbox
- Alice Glass
- The Linda Lindas
- Less Than Jake
- Mom Jeans
- Real Friends
- The Juliana Theory
- Josh A
- Renforshort
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Weathers
- Kid Sistr
- Save Face
- The Bombpops
- Treaty Of Paris
- Concrete Castles
- Chastity
- Moon Kissed
- Night Spice
More about Riot Fest
Riot Fest is one of the largest independently-owned music festivals in the United States. The festival first started as a multi-venue festival in Chicago in 2005. It has since become an outdoor festival and expanded to Denver and Toronto in 2017. The fest is known for booking reunions and full album performances. The festival has previously hosted the reunions of Naked Raygun, The Replacements in 2013, the Misfits in 2016, and Jawbreaker in 2017, among others.