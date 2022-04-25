Lovers and Friends Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, dates, and more

Lovers and Friends Festival, slated for mid-May this year, will debut in Las Vegas. The festival will take place on two days, including May 14 and May 15, at the Las Vegas festival grounds. Lovers and Friends Festival lineup includes Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Kim, among other artists.

Lovers and Friends Festival 2022 tickets

The Lovers and Friends tickets are available in the general admission, general admission +, VIP, VIP Cabana, and Luxury VIP Packages categories. While the general admission tickets start from $175, the VIP tickets start at $300.

The festival will also have Cabanas, which include tables of eight and are priced at $10,000. The ticket presale begins on August 2 at 1.00 PM. Lovers and Friends ticket and hotel packages include a 2 to 4-night hotel stay in Las Vegas, among other options.

Lovers and Friends Festival 2022 lineup

Fat Joe

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Saweetie

Ciara

Nelly

Ludacris

Lil Jon

Akon

Ashanti

Trey Songz

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Usher

TLC

Ja Rule

Timbaland

T-Pain

Lil Kim

Sean Paul

Brandy

Monica

Megan Thee Stallion

Sean Kingston

Tricky Daddy

Pretty Ricky

The Lox Keith Sweat

Jodeci

Ying Yang Twins

Mike Jones

Mario

Donell Jones

Kevin Little

Ne-Yo

Eve

Fabolous

The Dream

Mase

Keith Sweat

Kevin Little

Baby Bash

Frankie J

More about Lovers and Friends Festival

Lovers & Friends Festival @lvrsnfrndsfest Ne-Yo has so many hits 🤩 What songs does he need to include in his set? Ne-Yo has so many hits 🤩 What songs does he need to include in his set? https://t.co/Eb2EOmXSau

The festival was first announced in 2019 and was scheduled for two separate dates in 2020. It kept getting rescheduled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which will finally occur in May.

Lovers & Friends is presented by Live Nation, Snoop Dogg, and Bobby Dee. The festival has had its share of controversy. When the lineup was first announced in 2019, Lil Kim noted that she was not a part of the festival, although her name appeared on the artist lineup, raising questions about the authenticity of the festival.

The artist later confirmed that she was performing at the festival by writing on Instagram:

"The cheque has cleared"

The festival's name is apparently after a song after the American rap group Lovers and Friends by the American rap group of Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz. The song features American musician Usher and American rapper Ludacris from the group's fifth and final studio album, Crunk Juice (2004).

The song was written by Lil Jon, Usher, Ludacris, and Michael Sterling. The song is featured as an R&B slow jam and consists of a piano melody and hook and contains a sample of Sterling's song of the same name.

