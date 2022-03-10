My Chemical Romance Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates, and more

My Chemical Romance has announced new dates for their upcoming tour in May this year. The American rock band announced new dates for Nashville, Albany, Montreal, Boston, Toronto, Portland, Los Angeles, and New York City. The tour tickets will be go on sale starting Friday at noon (local time) and can be purchased here.
My Chemical Romance will begin their tour in May at Eden Project in St. Austell, England and will conclude their tour next year in March in Australia. My Chemical Romance will also perform at various locations in Europe throughout their tour but will not be playing shows in Russia and Ukraine.
Various opening acts on different dates will support My Chemical Romance. These include Badflower, the Bouncing Souls, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghösh, the Homeless Gospel Choir, Kimya Dawson, the Lemon Twigs, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code.
My Chemical Romance Tour 2022
May 16 -- St. Austell, England - Eden Project
May 19-- Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK
May 21 -- Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK
May 22 -- Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK
May 25 -- Dublin, Ireland - Royal Hospital Kilmainham
May 27 -- Warrington, England - Victoria Park
May 28 -- Cardiff, Wales - Sophia Gardens
May 30 -- Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro
June 01 -- Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
June 02 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotterdam Ahoy
June 04 -- Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park Fest 2022 Arena Parco Nord
June 06 -- Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
June 07 -- Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park
June 09 -- Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Scena Lethia
June 11 -- Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks 2022 Stadion Sinobo
June 12 -- Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
June 14 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund
June 21 -- Bonn, Germany - Kunstrasen Bonn
August 20 -- Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
August 21 -- San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
August 23 -- Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
August 24 -- Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
August 26 -- Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
August 27 -- Elmont, NY - UBS Arena
August 29 -- Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
August 30 -- Albany, NY - MVP Arena
September 01 -- Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
September 02 -- Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell
September 04 -- Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
September 05 -- Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
September 07 -- Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 08 -- Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 10 -- Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 11 -- Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
September 13 -- Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
September 15 -- Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
September 16 -- Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
September 20 -- Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September 21-- Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
September 23 -- Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival
September 24 -- Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
September 27-- Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 28 -- Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
September 30 -- Denver, CO - Ball Arena
October 02 -- Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 03 -- Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
October 05 -- Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October 07 -- Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
October 08 -- Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
October 11 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October 12 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October 14 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October 15 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October 17 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
October 22 -- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
October 23 -- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
October 29 -- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
March 11 -- Western Springs, New Zealand - The Outer Fields at Western Springs
March 13 -- Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
March 14 -- Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
March 16 -- Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
March 17 -- Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena
March 19 -- Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
March 20 -- Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
My Chemical Romance broke up in 2012 and was reunited in 2019. The band had to reschedule their reunion tour twice due to COVID. My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way noted that one of the reasons the band split up was because they stopped having fun and felt under a lot of pressure while making their last album. The band decided to reunite in 2019 for a one-off show.