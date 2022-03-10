My Chemical Romance Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates, and more

My Chemical Romance has announced new dates for their upcoming tour in May this year. The American rock band announced new dates for Nashville, Albany, Montreal, Boston, Toronto, Portland, Los Angeles, and New York City. The tour tickets will be go on sale starting Friday at noon (local time) and can be purchased here.

My Chemical Romance will begin their tour in May at Eden Project in St. Austell, England and will conclude their tour next year in March in Australia. My Chemical Romance will also perform at various locations in Europe throughout their tour but will not be playing shows in Russia and Ukraine.

Various opening acts on different dates will support My Chemical Romance. These include Badflower, the Bouncing Souls, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghösh, the Homeless Gospel Choir, Kimya Dawson, the Lemon Twigs, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code.

My Chemical Romance Tour 2022

May 16 -- St. Austell, England - Eden Project

May 19-- Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK

May 21 -- Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK

May 22 -- Milton Keynes, England - Stadium MK

May 25 -- Dublin, Ireland - Royal Hospital Kilmainham

May 27 -- Warrington, England - Victoria Park

May 28 -- Cardiff, Wales - Sophia Gardens

May 30 -- Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

June 01 -- Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

June 02 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Rotterdam Ahoy

June 04 -- Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park Fest 2022 Arena Parco Nord

June 06 -- Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

June 07 -- Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park

June 09 -- Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Scena Lethia

June 11 -- Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks 2022 Stadion Sinobo

June 12 -- Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

June 14 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Gröna Lund

June 21 -- Bonn, Germany - Kunstrasen Bonn

August 20 -- Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

August 21 -- San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

August 23 -- Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August 24 -- Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

August 26 -- Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

August 27 -- Elmont, NY - UBS Arena

August 29 -- Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

August 30 -- Albany, NY - MVP Arena

September 01 -- Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

September 02 -- Montreal, Quebec - Centre Bell

September 04 -- Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

September 05 -- Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

September 07 -- Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 08 -- Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 10 -- Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 11 -- Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

September 13 -- Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

September 15 -- Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 16 -- Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September 20 -- Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 21-- Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

September 23 -- Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

September 24 -- Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

September 27-- Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 28 -- Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

September 30 -- Denver, CO - Ball Arena

October 02 -- Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 03 -- Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

October 05 -- Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 07 -- Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

October 08 -- Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

October 11 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October 12 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October 14 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October 15 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October 17 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

October 22 -- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

October 23 -- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

October 29 -- Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

March 11 -- Western Springs, New Zealand - The Outer Fields at Western Springs

March 13 -- Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 14 -- Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 16 -- Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

March 17 -- Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

March 19 -- Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

March 20 -- Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

My Chemical Romance broke up in 2012 and was reunited in 2019. The band had to reschedule their reunion tour twice due to COVID. My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way noted that one of the reasons the band split up was because they stopped having fun and felt under a lot of pressure while making their last album. The band decided to reunite in 2019 for a one-off show.

