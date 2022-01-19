When We Were Young Festival 2022 tickets: How to buy, price, lineup, and all about the Las Vegas extravaganza

Aptly named When We Were Young, the gritty rock festival that debuted in 2017 is back with the greatest emo-pop hits.

The one-day event will be headlined by Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Boys Like Girls, and Taking Back Sunday. That's not the end, as it will also include pop-punk newcomers like TikTok stars Lil Huddy and JXDN, as well as some wildcard acts like Wolf Alice from the United Kingdom.

The event will kick off in Las Vegas on October 22.

Line-up for When We Were Young, and more

The festival's announcement was made on When We Were Young Fest's official Twitter on January 18.

When We Were Young @WWWYFest



Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down 🖤When We Were Young Fest🥀Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down whenwewereyoungfestival.com 🖤When We Were Young Fest🥀Register now for Presale that starts Friday, January 21st, 10 AM PT. All tickets start at $19.99 down whenwewereyoungfestival.com https://t.co/mG5jQPsBm8

Though the tweet listed the price for the event as $19.99, the price listed on the website for General Admission is $224.99. The VIP ticket price goes up to $499.99. There are add-ons and different tiers of tickets available on the website

Fans can register on the festival's website to be notified when the presale begins on Friday. Tickets can be bought here.

Festival lineup

Saturday, October 22

3OH!3

A Day To Remember

AFI

Acceptance

Alkaline Trio

Amber link

Armor For Sleep

Atreyu

Avril Lavigne

Bayside

Black Veil Brides

Boys Like Girls

Bright Eyes

Bring Me The Horizon

Car Seat Headrest

Dance Gavin Dance

Dashboard Confesional

Four Year Strong

Glassjaw

Hawthorne Heights

Horrorpops

I Prevail

Ice Nine Kills

Jimmy Eat World

Kittie

Knocked Loose

La Dispute

LilHuddy

Manchester Orchestra

Mayday Parade

Meet Me @ The Altar

Mom Jeans

Motionless In White

My Chemical Romance

Neck Deep

Nessa Barrett

PVRIS

Palaye Royale

Paramore

Pierce the Veil

Poppy

Prentiss

Royal & the Serpent

Saosin

Senses Fail

Silverstein

Sleeping With Sirens

State Champs

Story of the Year

TV Girl

Taking Back Sunday

The All American Rejects

The Garden

The Linda Lindas

The Maine

The Ready Set

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Starting Line

The Story So Far

The Used

The Wonder Years

Thursday

We The Kings

Wolf Alice

jxdn

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement through hilarious memes, but most can't wait for the event.

💀 🅺🅴🅻🆂 👽 @kelseyseguin___ Emos reacting to the “when we were young tour” realizing we’re all elders with back problems. Emos reacting to the “when we were young tour” realizing we’re all elders with back problems. https://t.co/EtD3On95dN

gina @_vulpix when we were young fest is gonna be like high school warped tour circa 2007, seeing everyone i know from the internet and maybe meeting men who have no business talking to me when we were young fest is gonna be like high school warped tour circa 2007, seeing everyone i know from the internet and maybe meeting men who have no business talking to me

Jephiroth @Jeff_Chungus Me pulling up to the when we were young tour like Me pulling up to the when we were young tour like https://t.co/RSkvQYPz7I

Also Read Article Continues below

Old and new fans are equally excited at the prospect of watching their favorites live.

Edited by Ravi Iyer