When We Were Young Festival 2022 tickets: How to buy, price, lineup, and all about the Las Vegas extravaganza

Aptly named When We Were Young, the gritty rock festival that debuted in 2017 is back with the greatest emo-pop hits.
The one-day event will be headlined by Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Boys Like Girls, and Taking Back Sunday. That's not the end, as it will also include pop-punk newcomers like TikTok stars Lil Huddy and JXDN, as well as some wildcard acts like Wolf Alice from the United Kingdom.
The event will kick off in Las Vegas on October 22.
Line-up for When We Were Young, and more
The festival's announcement was made on When We Were Young Fest's official Twitter on January 18.
Though the tweet listed the price for the event as $19.99, the price listed on the website for General Admission is $224.99. The VIP ticket price goes up to $499.99. There are add-ons and different tiers of tickets available on the website
Fans can register on the festival's website to be notified when the presale begins on Friday. Tickets can be bought here.
Festival lineup
Saturday, October 22
- 3OH!3
- A Day To Remember
- AFI
- Acceptance
- Alkaline Trio
- Amber link
- Armor For Sleep
- Atreyu
- Avril Lavigne
- Bayside
- Black Veil Brides
- Boys Like Girls
- Bright Eyes
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Car Seat Headrest
- Dance Gavin Dance
- Dashboard Confesional
- Four Year Strong
- Glassjaw
- Hawthorne Heights
- Horrorpops
- I Prevail
- Ice Nine Kills
- Jimmy Eat World
- Kittie
- Knocked Loose
- La Dispute
- LilHuddy
- Manchester Orchestra
- Mayday Parade
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- Mom Jeans
- Motionless In White
- My Chemical Romance
- Neck Deep
- Nessa Barrett
- PVRIS
- Palaye Royale
- Paramore
- Pierce the Veil
- Poppy
- Prentiss
- Royal & the Serpent
- Saosin
- Senses Fail
- Silverstein
- Sleeping With Sirens
- State Champs
- Story of the Year
- TV Girl
- Taking Back Sunday
- The All American Rejects
- The Garden
- The Linda Lindas
- The Maine
- The Ready Set
- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- The Starting Line
- The Story So Far
- The Used
- The Wonder Years
- Thursday
- We The Kings
- Wolf Alice
- jxdn
Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement through hilarious memes, but most can't wait for the event.
Old and new fans are equally excited at the prospect of watching their favorites live.