Furnace Fest 2022 tickets: Lineup, where to buy, price, dates and more

Furnace Fest has announced the second wave of its lineup slated for September 23 to 25 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama. The lineup includes post-hardcore, metalcore, and screamo acts.

Tickets are available in the single-day admission and three-day admission general and VIP categories and can be purchased from the official website of the festival -- furnacefest.us. The single day general admission tickets are priced at $109 while the three-day general admission tickets are priced at $249. The VIP tickets are available for $199 and $149.

The gates will open at 10.00 am CT for general admission, 9.30 am CT for VIP and disabled ticketholders. General admission ticket holders can line up at the gate starting at 8.00 am CT. Music will begin at noon every day and will end at 11.00 pm CT.

Furnace Fest 2022 Lineup

Furnace revealed the first wave of its artists in January 2022 whose highlights included Louisville emo greats Elliott, who are performing together after 19 years plus the Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Quicksand, Pedro The Lion, American Nightmare, Earth Crisis, the Joy Formidable, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, and Nothing.

The fest has now released the second wave of names in the lineup that include Mastodon, Descendents, Midtown, Drug Church, Poison The Well, Soul Glo, Manchester Orchestra, Fiddlehead, Madball, Norma Jean, Cursive, the Appleseed Cast, In Flames, Koyo, the Story So Far, Four Year Strong, Blindside, Thrice, Five Iron Frenzy, Dying Wish, the Spill Canvas, Life In Your Way and Movements among others.

Other artists who will perform at the fest include New Found Glory, Alexisonfire, Manchester Orchestra, The Ghost Inside, The Story So Far, In Flames, Midtown, Shadows Fall, Quicksand, Anti-Flag, and more. Deeper down the lineup poster are newer acts such as Angel Du$t, Nothing, and Soul Glo, among others.

The Furnace Fest team shared in a press release:

“Furnace Fest took a seventeen year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion... After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the ‘one-time resurrection’ went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again."

Talking about the excitement they felt about hosting the festival again, the team continued:

"We’re beyond excited to share this lineup and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn’t a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind.”

The music festival was supposed to be a one-time reunion according to the promoters. However, the success of the 2021 festival called for a sequel this year as well. The music festival was originally held in Alabama from 2000 to 2003. The revival of fest was planned for September 2020, but organizers decided to hold the event for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival page notes that during the festival 90 bands will be streteched across three stages. Headliners of the 2021 season included Underoath, Taking Back Sunday, and Killswitch Engage, among other metal bands.

Edited by Gunjan