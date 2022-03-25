Indy 500 Carb Day Concert 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and all you need to know

The Indy 500 Carb Day has announced headliners for the May 27 concert. The headliners for the concert include rock band - Kings of Chaos and Rick Springfield. The show will start at 3:30 pm EST and be held inside Turn 3 of the IMS oval.

The tickets will also allow access to the final practice round ahead of the 500. Tickets for the May 27 show are on sale now for $30.

Children under 15 years old are admitted free alongside an adult ticket holder. VIP tickets are $250 each, and a limited number of concert pit tickets are available for $50.

The VIP tickets include concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars. Tickets are on sale now at the official IMS website or can be purchased by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

The concert tickets are available in the general admission, concert pit, and VIP Deck categories and include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Indycar Pit Stop Challenge.

The Indy 500 Carb Day headliners

Co-headliner Kings of Chaos include Matt Sorum -- Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Sebastian Bach -- Skid Row, Jack Blades -- Night Ranger, Damn Yankees, John Waite -- Bad English, The Babys --solo, Lita Ford -- The Runaways, solo, Gilby Clarke -- Guns N’ Roses, Warren DeMartini -- Ratt and Sean McNabb -- Great White, Dokken.

The Carb Day setlist includes Guns N’ Roses’ Paradise City, Night Ranger’s Sister Christian, Skid Row’s I Remember You, Lita Ford’s Kiss Me Deadly, and The Runaways’ Cherry Bomb, among others, according to an IMS press release. The concert will be followed by Indianapolis 500 weekend festivities.

More about Indy 500 Carb day

The Indianapolis 500, or Indy 500, is an annual automobile race held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in Speedway, Indiana, United States. The event is traditionally held over Memorial Day weekend, usually the last weekend of May.

The event is contested as part of the IndyCar Series, the American Championship Car racing, an open-wheel, open-cockpit formula known as "Indy Car Racing."

This is the 106th Indy 500 and is being presented by Gainbridge. The inaugural race was held in 1911 and was won by Ray Harroun. The event celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011, and the 100th running was held in 2016.

It was put on hiatus twice, from 1917 to 1918 due to World War I and from 1942 to 1945 due to World War II.

