"Kathryn needs therapy": Fans slam Kathryn Dennis as she breaks up with Chleb Ravenell on Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 3

Southern Charm aired its third episode on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour drama-packed episode saw some people renewing their friendships while some relationships either hit roadblocks or ended.

By the end of the episode, viewers witnessed Kathryn Dennis breaking up with Chleb Ravenell. However, fans weren't happy with the way she handled the situation, especially when they thought that she was going to mend things.

Jennifer @Jennifermoneto Kathryn needs therapy. Like a lot of it. #Southerncharm

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Barbecues, Breakups & Betrothals, reads:

"The boys have a barbecue and while the grill gets hot, the drama does too. Craig looks to Paige for advice on how to mend his friendship with Austen, but Austen’s got bigger fish to fry when he learns some shocking news about Madison. Shep wrestles with the idea of fatherhood and commitment. Kathryn and Chleb contemplate wanting a relationship at all."

Fans react as Kathryn Dennis splits with Chleb Ravenell on Southern Charm

During her 30th birthday bash, showcased in last week's episode of Southern Charm, Kathryn Dennis attacked fellow cast member Naomi Olindo for talking about her failed marriage. She even left her own party.

Following the argument, Chleb Ravenell tried to calm his girlfriend down and fix the issue. However, Kathryn proceeded to insult him.

The couple began arguing at home. Kathryn slammed Chleb for trying to mend things between her and Venita. She proceeded to say that he was siding with Venita, and this irked him.

After a brief fight, Chleb left the house, leaving Kathryn to live alone for the next five days.

After leaving the house, Chleb dialed up his mother and updated her on the events of the night. However, she asked her son to be a bit more understanding before telling him that she would have a conversation with Kathryn about the issue.

On this week's episode of Southern Charm, Kathryn had a phone conversation with Chelb's mother, Debbie. She then spoke about the bond she shares with her, saying:

"Debbie brings a maternal energy to my life. I mean..I lost my mom. So it's kinds nice bonding with my boyfriend's mom.

The pair spoke about the fight that led Chleb to leave the house for five days. Debbie suggested that they talk it out over dinner and sort out their issues. However, little did Chleb know that there was more than just "talking it out" waiting for him.

When Chleb finally returned to Kathryn, she told him that "he has one foot in, one foot out." Referring to her custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel, she said there was a lot that she was dealing with and that Chleb lacked empathy for what she was going through.

In response to this argument, Chleb said:

"I've got a lot going on and I feel like you lack empathy for what I'm going through. You don't care about my feelings...Honestly, I'm trying to make it work."

However, Kathryn didn't feel like it would work between them anymore. She said she thought about their relationship a lot during Chleb's absence and felt that he was "emotionally unavailable."

Chleb explained that he was still working on how to deal with the situation as Kathryn's custody battle kept "pulling him back." He added that he was overwhelmed after her kids entered the picture three months after they began dating.

Kathryn ended the conversation by stating that if he felt emotionally overwhelmed, he shouldn't be in a relationship. She said:

"I can't keep trying if I don't feel like you're trying. I never pictured what the moment would be like when we really like went our separate ways, but I really think that's the best thing for you and for me."

While Chleb left the house once again and Kathryn was left teary-eyed, only time will tell if the former couple will have any more chances of reconciling.

While one couple broke up this week, another pair, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover, renewed their friendship after the previous episode drama on Southern Charm.

Tune in to Southern Charm next week on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

