What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4 air? Madison x Venita’s joint birthday party drama and more explored

Season 8 of Southern Charm has certainly not disappointed fans in terms of drama ever since its premiere, and the upcoming episode is expected to be just as intense and dramatic.

Airing on Thursday, Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4 will feature a joint birthday party of Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen. Madison will invite Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers, which will leave Venita feeling annoyed with the arrangement.

In the previous episode, Chleb Ravenell left his girlfriend Kathryn Dennis’ house, implying that it was a break-up. Austen Kroll and Craig Conover were seen mending their friendship after the fallout. In the upcoming episode, Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose will be the couple with relationship drama.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4 release date

The fourth episode of Southern Charm Season 8 will air on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 09.00 pm ET and 08.00 pm CT on Bravo.

Viewers can watch the episode later on the network’s website or opt for live streaming services such as fuboTV, Xfinity, Sling, DirecTV Stream, DISH, Philo, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of Southern Charm Season 8 promises to keep viewers on the edge. Titled “It's My Party and I'll Fight if I Want to,” the official synopsis reads:

“Austen gets emotional when he learns his parents are selling his childhood home. Chleb leans on his cousin for support in the wake of his breakup with Kathryn. Shep’s past comes back to haunt him when Taylor voices her concerns for their future.”

To add to the drama factor, it continued:

“Madison and Venita throw a joint birthday party, but when Madison takes the guest list into her own hands, Venita’s frustrations get the best of her.”

A preview showed Austen Kroll and Craig Conover playing golf and talking about Olivia Flowers. Austen, who has shown interest in Olivia this season, mentioned that he didn't want to fast track their relationship. Craig suggested that Austen should clear the air by telling her that he didn't want to date her right now, but would do it eventually. Austen then decided to text Oliver, but forming the message required Craig’s help.

Another preview clip showed Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green talking about their relationship on a lunch date. Taylor pointed out that Shep was not a “safe bet” when it came to marriage. She was concerned that if she ever got pregnant, she wasn’t sure whether Shep would take the necessary actions.

In response, Shep stated:

“Cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4 will also feature Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell coping with their break-up. A sneak peek video showed the new cast member talking to his cousin about the recent split.

It further featured Madison wishing Venita a happy birthday as the latter walked into the party venue. But as soon as she saw that Madison had invited Kathryn and Olivia, her happy expression changed to one of frustration. The clip then showed all the ladies at the party having fun, but soon, Leva Bonaparte stirred drama by mentioning that some of the girls had issues with Venita. The birthday girl asked Olivia and Kathryn to express their issues and concerns that they had against Venita, leading to a whole lot of drama.

Viewers can watch the episode on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 09.00 pm ET on Bravo.

