Why are fans criticizing Leva Bonaparte from Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4? Madison x Venita’s birthday party drama explored

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4 was an eventful episode that featured Venita Aspen and Madison LeCroy throwing a joint birthday bash.

It was an only-ladies party, where both of their friends were invited. One of their common buddies, Leva Bonaparte, ruined a well-organized event. As the ladies sat down for lunch, Patricia Altschul raised a toast to new beginnings and a clean slate.

Until this moment, the cast members enjoyed the party and were keen not to cause drama. However, Leva's comment after the toast triggered Kathryn Dennis, which led to the end, is a dramatic cliffhanger.

Viewers were unhappy with Leva's involvement in stirring the pot.

Fans say Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte triggered unnecessary drama

Southern Charm parties never end without drama, this one was also no different. Viewers knew something dramatic was about to happen after Madison invited Kathryn and Olivia Flowers to the joint birthday party without consulting Venita Aspen.

When Venita learned the truth, she was frustrated. She got annoyed when the guests were focused on Madison's engagement ring and were not wishing her a happy birthday. She expressed her frustration to Leva and Naomi Olindo. She even cleared the air with Kathryn, who earlier promised Olivia that she wouldn't be the reason for the drama at this party.

All went well until Leva said:

“So, guys, obviously…umm…there are people who might want to call clean slate amongst the table. But there might be people who have issues at the table. So, in the spirit of realness, let’s like fix it. There’s like all these big feelings that are being swept under the rug, may be we can address some of them, you know, in an environment where it don’t get heated. Let’s fix it.”

Leva was engaging with Kathryn and Olivia to discuss their issues with Venita. While Olivia didn't speak a word, Kathryn was triggered by the confrontation, leading her to raise her voice. While the fight will continue in the next episode, fans are upset with Leva's involvement in triggering the fight.

Take a look at fans slamming Leva online:

SouthernMom @madams3196 Typical Leva to throw a grenade at the birthday luncheon. #SouthernCharm Typical Leva to throw a grenade at the birthday luncheon. #SouthernCharm

megan jones scott @megtopper10 I would leave the lunch after Leva’s toast. I miss how #SouthernCharm used to be fun to watch. Now it’s just cringeworthy. I would leave the lunch after Leva’s toast. I miss how #SouthernCharm used to be fun to watch. Now it’s just cringeworthy. https://t.co/f7USyNgDxK

LJF101 @LJFord101 So did Leva get paid extra for the whole “let’s clear the air” act? #SouthernCharm So did Leva get paid extra for the whole “let’s clear the air” act?#SouthernCharm

The Cathi @cathilundgren I always enjoyed #SouthernCharm because of the drama that happened naturally but now Leva and Venita seem to create fake drama. So contrived and not fun. I always enjoyed #SouthernCharm because of the drama that happened naturally but now Leva and Venita seem to create fake drama. So contrived and not fun.

Spongebob’s Mama 🐈🍍 @AngeliaKowalski Omg Leva is TRULY so annoying lmao. She’s not even good at stirring the pot she’s cringey with how hard she tries to do so 🤣 #SouthernCharm Omg Leva is TRULY so annoying lmao. She’s not even good at stirring the pot she’s cringey with how hard she tries to do so 🤣 #SouthernCharm

Steph @stephfareal Leva is really riding the Kat drama wave to keep her place on this show 🙄🙄 annoying. #SouthernCharm Leva is really riding the Kat drama wave to keep her place on this show 🙄🙄 annoying. #SouthernCharm

EducationLiberation🌊🌊🌊 @EducationLiber1

#SouthernCharm So Leva, why TF was this brought up at a party that was NOT yours?! So Leva, why TF was this brought up at a party that was NOT yours?!#SouthernCharm

Tina Marie @LadyTi88 Oh Leva, you KNOW that was all for show, or the show. You knew what you were doing when you said that. It's all about attacking Kathryn. We get it, we GET it, y'all hate Kathryn - blah blah blah🙄 #SouthernCharm Oh Leva, you KNOW that was all for show, or the show. You knew what you were doing when you said that. It's all about attacking Kathryn. We get it, we GET it, y'all hate Kathryn - blah blah blah🙄 #SouthernCharm

Leva Bonaparte unfollowed co-stars after Southern Charm Season 8

Leva Bonaparte was portrayed as the person who stirred the pot and triggered unnecessary drama in Southern Charm Season 8, Episode 4. It is unclear whether her behavior will lead to more spats among cast members. However, something big is set to happen between her and her co-stars.

After filming Season 8, Leva unfollowed Southern Charm cast on social media. Addressing the same, she told Showbiz CheatSheet:

“So, I definitely had some feelings. It was like a crazy fun but also heavy season. Only at the end, I was just so stressed out and tired that I was like, I don’t want to see some of these faces for a while.”

She even unfollowed her friend Madison LeCroy and closest friend, Venita Aspen. The two ladies recently spoke about Leva to Us Weekly. Madison mentioned that she and Leva had a fallout while filming Season 8 and that their feud will be featured in later episodes.

Madison said:

“All I can say is my fight with her unfortunately didn’t get captured, but it’s still coming. Yeah — that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Venita added:

“I guess you’re gonna have to tune in and find out I think I was guilty by association because I don’t know what the real issue is.”

Leva seems to have ruffled some feathers this season, however, some of her recent posts indicate that she's back to following her co-stars on Instagram.

Viewers can tune in to Bravo for new episodes of Southern Charm Season 8, which airs every Thursday at 9.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far