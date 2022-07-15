Who is Chelsie Ravenell? Meet Southern Charm star Chleb Ravenell’s cousin from Season 8 Episode 4

Bravo's Southern Charm Season 8 aired its latest episode on Thursday, July 14, 2022. After Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell broke up in the previous episode, the new cast member was seen sharing his heartbreak with his cousin Chelsie Ravenell.

It was Chelsie's debut on Southern Charm, who appeared for just a 10-minute scene in episode 4, season 8. The scene featured Chleb leaning on Chelsie for support after his split with Kathryn. He was seen telling his cousin that he couldn't stop thinking about her because he loved her. While Chleb was explaining his feelings, Chelsie seemed to understand what he was going through.

Once Chleb finished his explanation, his cousin asked the reality TV star a vital question.

Chelsie asked:

“Is it worth it?”

In response, Chleb stated that he was trying to figure out the same thing.

Meet Southern Charm's Chelsie Ravenell, Charleston's fashion designer

Chelsie Andrew Ravenell appeared on Southern Charm episode 4, season 8, as Chleb's cousin. Although his screen time lasted just a few minutes, fans seemed to have liked the Charleston native.

Chelsie is a well-known fashion designer in the city of South Carolina. His brand, Kenneth Beatrice (KB), has been featured in Charleston Fashion Week, where he was named "one of the Emerging Designers to watch out for," according to Chelsie's official webpage.

His passion for fashion design started after his uncle Kenneth and grandmother Beatrice passed away. They had a sewing machine, which motivated Chelsie to learn how to sew. Before being a fashion designer, he was a model for many years, where he got the opportunity to understand fashion. Earlier, he used to work in Los Angeles but is now settled in Charleston.

He is known for menswear and is mostly seen flaunting his designs on his Instagram handle. His social media feeds indicate that he is the father of three — one son and two daughters. He is also close to Chleb and his mother.

Only time will tell whether Bravo will feature him more on Southern Charm, as fans were happy with his appearance in episode 4.

SoonerShortcake @Shortcake913

#SouthernCharm Whoooa, can we swap out Austin and Shep for Chleb and Chelsie??? I mean that cousin is smokin!!smoking!!! Whoooa, can we swap out Austin and Shep for Chleb and Chelsie??? I mean that cousin is smokin!!smoking!!! 😍😍😍#SouthernCharm

austie @austie57 I'd watch Chleb and Chelsie happily. #SouthernCharm is pretty tired and could use some new guys. I'd watch Chleb and Chelsie happily. #SouthernCharm is pretty tired and could use some new guys.

Shell @shellbatts Who votes for more Chleb and his cousin Chelsie and less Katherine? I do, I do #SouthernCharm Who votes for more Chleb and his cousin Chelsie and less Katherine? I do, I do #SouthernCharm

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4

The show's episode 4, season 8 saw Chleb talking about his break up to Chelsie, while Kathryn Dennis opened up to Olivia Flowers. Kathryn also mentioned her split at the joint birthday party of Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen.

The latest episode was titled It's My Party, and I'll Fight if I Want to, and the official synopsis read:

“Austen gets emotional when he learns his parents are selling his childhood home. Chleb leans on his cousin for support in the wake of his breakup with Kathryn. Shep’s past comes back to haunt him when Taylor voices her concerns for their future. Madison and Venita throw a joint birthday party, but when Madison takes the guest list into her own hands, Venita’s frustrations get the best of her.”

The episode also featured Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green discussing their future. Taylor was unsure whether Shep would want to be involved if she got pregnant. On the other hand, Shep stated that they would think about it when something like this happens.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger. It showed the ladies having a nice lunch at Venita and Madison's party, where the former got involved in a spat with Kathryn.

Will things escalate? Learn more next week in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5, which will air on Thursday, July 21, 2022, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

