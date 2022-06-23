Why did Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte unfollow her co-stars? Reality TV star calls Season 8 “heavy”

Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte has unfollowed her co-stars on social media after the wrap-up party of season 8. She has even unfollowed her close friend Venita Aspen.

Leva Bonaparte justified the action by saying that she was so worn out from the "crazy fun but also heavy season" of Southern Charm.

All about Leva Bonaparte unfollowing her Southern Charm season 8 mates: She urges her co-stars to be "real"

Leva Bonaparte has unfollowed her co-stars of season 8 of Southern Charm post the wrap-up party. In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she revealed the reason behind her drastic step, saying:

“So, I definitely had some feelings. It was like a crazy fun but also heavy season. Only at the end, I was just so stressed out and tired that I was like, I don’t want to see some of these faces for a while.”

She even said that issue "maybe a little bit more severe than it needed to be," but she is just trying to "protect" her energy. Bonaparte agreed that some of the cast mates took her action "really personally," but she does not want to see their "face" after all the issues and exhaustion.

However, she is open to having a "real life" conversation. She said:

"If we aren’t cool in real life, don’t be f***ing fake on other platforms.”

Will Leva Bonaparte follow her Southern Charm's co-stars again?

When the time comes, and she feels ready to make contact with her co-stars, Bonaparte might refollow the Southern Charm cast members but will refrain from it as of now since she does not "like being fake."

Bonaparte, who runs four restaurants on King Street and raises a toddler, may not be on speaking terms with the cast mates for now, but she is hopeful that she will talk when the time is right as there are a lot of issues that need time to get resolved. She said:

“And it’ll come in time because we have a lot of roots. There’s a lot of deep friendships there, which also equates to deep hurt. But there’s deeper things there, which is sometimes I think why people are like, ‘Oh, it seems like a flip flop.’ Some of us take time to get over stuff, but others, like there’s just so much history. I’ve known them for short of ten years, you know? So I’m sure we’ll eventually get over it.”

In season 8, she and her husband Lamar will be seen moving into a new house in an upscale neighborhood. They will also be considering whether to have a second child or not. However, personal and professional commitments will take a toll on Bonaparte emotionally and she will seek therapy in the upcoming episodes of the show on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far