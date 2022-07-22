Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5: How did Olivia react after Austen couldn’t stop mentioning Madison on their date?

Bravo aired Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 5 on Thursday, featuring Austen Kroll going on a date with Olivia Flowers for the first time.

They have gone out earlier, but in a group or on a double date with Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. In the latest episode, the pair went on a lunch date alone, but Olivia's mood was soon ruined. They were discussing when they last saw each other, and Olivia mentioned that she recently attended Madison LeCroy's party.

As soon as she mentioned Austen's ex, Madison, he couldn't stop himself from just talking about her. This didn't go down well with Olivia, and their date turned slightly awkward.

On Southern Charm, Olivia discussed Madison and Venita's birthday party

Olivia Flowers told Austen Kroll that Madison threw a joint birthday party with Venita Aspen, where the guests were also congratulating Madison for her engagement. To this, Austen stated that his ex would have made the party about her.

Mimicking Madison, Austen said:

“Although it’s a joint birthday, don’t forget that I got engaged, so everyone tell me how wonderful that I am.”

At this point, Olivia's facial expression changed, and it was visible that Austen's constant chatter about Madison was annoying her. She even mentioned in a confessional that she would make a note to herself to avoid discussing Madison on a date with Austen.

Austen, on the other hand, continued mentioning his ex as he said:

“Even her engagement has to be like a subtle dig. And not to like, you know, harp on this, like she got me convinced like nobody likes me, that I wasn’t funny, I wasn’t good looking.”

In response, Olivia told Austen that their date had become about Madison. He then defended his Madison-talk by calling it "PTSD" and mentioned his vulnerability because of his previous relationship. Towards the end of their date, the two decided to take things slow between them.

Meanwhile, Southern Charm fans reacted to Madison's hold on Austen's dating life even after their split. They slammed him for talking about his ex with the person he was on a date with. Take a look at the reactions:

Ashley Weigelt @ashleyweigelt



#SouthernCharm Austen shouldn't date until he is genuinely 100% over Madison. Omg. Boy bye Austen shouldn't date until he is genuinely 100% over Madison. Omg. Boy bye #SouthernCharm

JAZZY-MEL @JazzyMel4u Is Austen going to talk about Madison EVERY episode?? #SouthernCharm Is Austen going to talk about Madison EVERY episode?? #SouthernCharm https://t.co/gJq59gUodX

Madison @MadiGR_ doesn’t sound like he’s over it Austen talking about his ex during a date.. stop talking about Madisondoesn’t sound like he’s over it #SouthernCharm Austen talking about his ex during a date.. stop talking about Madison 😂 doesn’t sound like he’s over it #SouthernCharm

Elsee @Elseee3



his date realizing this was a mistake: austen going on and on about madisonhis date realizing this was a mistake: #SouthernCharm austen going on and on about madisonhis date realizing this was a mistake: #SouthernCharm https://t.co/ajidLlAE3C

Farajacka🇱🇨 @farajacka . Madison - 10; Austen - 0 Talking about your ex on a date. Madison - 10; Austen - 0 #SouthernCharm Talking about your ex on a date 🚩🚩🚩. Madison - 10; Austen - 0 #SouthernCharm

Jenifer @Jenifer72906731 Austen needs to stop talking about Madison to Olivia. It’s disrespectful and a clear indication that he still has feelings for her #SouthernCharm Austen needs to stop talking about Madison to Olivia. It’s disrespectful and a clear indication that he still has feelings for her #SouthernCharm https://t.co/5U1PgBglFX

Madison talked about Austen in Southern Charm Season 8, Episode 5

Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll dated for three years and had an ugly break-up, which included a lot of nasty comments about each other. In Southern Charm Season 8, Madison announced her engagement with Brett Randle at an online live event.

Austen later got the news from Craig Conover, leaving the former devastated. Soon, he was seen throwing shade at his ex-girlfriend. From calling her "Medusa" to sympathizing with Brett, Austen didn't leave a chance to demean her.

In Southern Charm Episode 5, Madison mentioned her ex's reaction to her engagement. She said:

“When I told Austen that I am gonna marry Brett, he said, ‘I think you are picking the wrong guy.’ I was like, ‘uhh..Oh God!,’ only you would say that, instead of just congratulate me. Like what do you have to offer me? Some ramen and a trap house. Like no!”

Only time will tell whether Austen will move on from Madison and focus on Olivia. In the upcoming episode, he will be seen being affected by Madison's presence at a party, which will again annoy Olivia.

Tune in to Bravo to watch Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6 on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far