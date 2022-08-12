Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 8: Fans slam producers for making an entire episode about dog wedding

Episode 8 of Southern Charm Season 8, aired on August 11, featuring the cast members at Patricia Altschul's house gathering together for a wedding.

It was not her fourth wedding or her son Whitney's first, the ceremony was held for Patricia's dog, Peaches. The pooch got hitched with Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's pet Little Craig in the latest episode. While exes Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll were the maid of honor and best man, respectively, the dogs' veterinarian was the one who officiated their wedding.

Although the ceremony was beautiful, fans were annoyed that one entire episode was about the dogs' wedding.

From decorations to cakes, Patricia called her event planner to make all the arrangements, which looked extraordinary.

Southern Charm fans were unhappy with the producers

Last week, viewers watched Patricia talk about a wedding for Peaches and Little Craig. When she mentioned the same to Shep, he initially thought she was joking. She later convinced everyone, including her event manager, about the dogs' wedding by saying that it might be the only wedding she could throw. It was a dig at her son Whitney and friend Shep for not getting married.

As a result, fans had to watch the canine's wedding in Episode 8, which made them unhappy. Southern Charm fans slammed the producers for not thinking of good content and thus asked them to end the show.

Joy @JoyAW77 Remember the circus episode of #RHONY ? This doggy wedding feels like the #SouthernCharm equivalent of that with the producers running out of ideas. Remember the circus episode of #RHONY? This doggy wedding feels like the #SouthernCharm equivalent of that with the producers running out of ideas.

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn #SouthernCharm This is why EPs shouldn’t be part of a cast. Why the heck are we having an episode dedicated to a dog wedding? Esp when it’s nothing fun and cute like Raquel’s puppy party on #PumpRules This is why EPs shouldn’t be part of a cast. Why the heck are we having an episode dedicated to a dog wedding? Esp when it’s nothing fun and cute like Raquel’s puppy party on #PumpRules. #SouthernCharm

badbunny @badbunn46836999 @BravoTV @Andy Southern Charm is really this desperate for content that there are 2 episodes dedicated to a dog wedding?? #SouthernCharm Southern Charm is really this desperate for content that there are 2 episodes dedicated to a dog wedding?? #SouthernCharm @BravoTV @Andy

Tanya Robinson @rockbunny22 Is this seriously the episode tonight? Bottom of the barrel idea #SouthernCharm Is this seriously the episode tonight? Bottom of the barrel idea #SouthernCharm

lulusl @lsliberio This season is sooo boring. I watch each week hoping it will get better but I feel like I am watching Sesame Street with this dog wedding. @BravoTV you better shape up this ship! #SouthernCharm This season is sooo boring. I watch each week hoping it will get better but I feel like I am watching Sesame Street with this dog wedding. @BravoTV you better shape up this ship! #SouthernCharm

paul kurtz @paulkurtz1 @BravoTV this really has to be the end of #SouthernCharm . A dog wedding?! Cmon. This show is getn so redundant in a bad, boring way. We need crazy THOMAS RAVENEL back asap. @andy @BravoWWHL @BravoTV this really has to be the end of #SouthernCharm. A dog wedding?! Cmon. This show is getn so redundant in a bad, boring way. We need crazy THOMAS RAVENEL back asap. @andy @BravoWWHL

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton Southern Charm has sunk into an all time low when a dog wedding is the episode. I love dogs but come on . #southerncharm Southern Charm has sunk into an all time low when a dog wedding is the episode. I love dogs but come on . #southerncharm

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 8 recap

While fans criticized Episode 8 for showing the pooches' wedding, it also had a few dramatic moments. The latest episode started with Southern Charm ladies thinking of what to wear to the ceremony.

Shep and Whitney took their dogs (Peaches and Little Craig) for a walk. They talked about why they did not want to get married and how Shep's girlfriend Taylor Ann Green never pressured him to do so. According to Shep, his marriage would end in divorce.

Meanwhile, he was seen getting pretty awkward at his dog's wedding. From making fun of the concept of marriage to announcing he hates weddings, Shep seemed intense throughout the episode.

While viewers thought Shep's day was terrible, Austen's was worse. The latter was the best man who had to be on the altar with his ex, Madison, the maid of honor. He was annoyed with the setting and even had a spat with her when she asked why he was behaving awkwardly. Madison told Naomi that Austen started avoiding him when she announced her engagement to her current beau Brett.

While Austen was frustrated with Madison's presence, he became more annoyed when Olivia Flowers walked in with a blind date. Olivia and Austen went out on a few dates initially, but the former wanted to take things slow and even asked her to pursue other men if she wanted to. Although she followed his instructions, Austen seemed pissed at her for bringing Zach, her blind date, to the wedding.

As "revenge," Austen decided to hang out with Ciara Miller from Summer House after Craig Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo told him that Miller was in town. Only time will tell whether Olivia and Austen will make things right.

On the other hand, Naomi made matters worse by confronting her ex, Craig, for not being friendly with her. Despite all the drama in Southern Charm Episode 8, the highlight was Peaches and Little Craig's wedding.

Southern Charm Season 8 airs a new episode on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET on Thursdays.

