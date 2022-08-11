What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 8 air? Olivia brings blind date to Shep x Patricia’s dogs' wedding

A brand new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 is set to air on Bravo on Thursday at 9.00 PM ET. This time, the cast members will be seen coming together for a wedding, but not of two humans.

In the previous episode, Patricia decided to wed her pooch Peaches to Shep’s dog Little Craig. She even called her event manager, who set up a beautiful event, which will be attended by the old and new cast members of Southern Charm Season 8.

While Craig will bring his girlfriend Paige to the wedding, his best friend Austen will have to go solo. However, his love interest Olivia will bring her blind date to the ceremony.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 8 release date

Episode 8 of Southern Charm Season 8 will air on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. It will also be available on the network’s website along with previous episodes and seasons.

Viewers can also opt for various TV service providers to watch the episode. Some best streaming services include Sling, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Philo, dish, and Xfinity.

What to expect from the new episode?

Austen and Olivia were initially seen dating but had a conflict in the previous episode due to his ex, Madison. He couldn’t let go of the fact that Olivia befriended his ex, and she couldn’t understand why his former girlfriend was still affecting him.

So at the dogs’ wedding, Austen was surprised to see Olivia walk in with a date, as shown in a preview uploaded on Bravo’s site. This was not the only frustrating part for him at the ceremony. Apart from Olivia’s date, he was annoyed that he was the best man and his ex, Madison, was the maid of honor. He was reluctant to stand on the altar with her.

Titled Holy Mutt-rimony, the official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 8 reads:

“The wedding countdown begins for Lil Craig and Peaches; Shep opens up to Whitney about his marriage fears; Austen sulks when Olivia arrives with a date; Craig and Naomie bump heads on boundaries; maid of honour Madison and best man Austen bump heads.”

Another sneak peek video showed Shep opening up about his marriage to Whitney. While walking the dogs a day before the wedding ceremony, they talked about how marriage was not for them.

Shep felt that he would be a failure in that particular department and might end up getting divorced. In a confessional, he said:

“You know I come from a family that literally there is a zero divorce. So the bar is high. And if you fail at marriage, you fail.”

He further told Whitney that his girlfriend Taylor was fantastic and hasn't given him any timeline. However, viewers had seen earlier that she was frustrated at Shep because of his commitment issues.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 8 will also show Naomi confronting ex-boyfriend Craig after the latter mentioned in the previous episode that they should not meet in private. In the upcoming episode, Craig and Naomi will be seen locking horns about their situation.

While the wedding ceremony of Peaches and Little Craig was attended by most of the Southern Charm cast, Kathryn, Chleb and Venita were missing from the crowd in the sneak peek videos. Meanwhile, viewers can watch a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

