Why are fans slamming Naomi Olindo for meeting Craig Conover in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7?

In the new episode of Southern Charm Season 8, Craig Conover found himself in a difficult position. He was seen meeting his ex-girlfriend Naomi Olindo despite his current partner, Paige DeSorbo's disapproval.

Southern Charm Season 8 has not disappointed fans yet when it comes to drama and entertainment. Since it's Naomi's comeback season, viewers expect big fights with Kathryn and some stirring-the-pot moments. She successfully delivered this time and, in return, was slammed by fans.

Viewers didn't appreciate Naomi pressing Craig to meet her because apparently, she wanted to discuss something urgent. However, their conversation was unimportant and could have been discussed on the phone.

BahamianLily @BahamianLily Naomi pressuring Craig into friendship so soon is not cool!! #SouthernCharm Naomi pressuring Craig into friendship so soon is not cool!! #SouthernCharm

On the other hand, Craig was given a few ground rules by Paige a couple of episodes back. She had mentioned that it would be inappropriate for him to meet his former girlfriend alone.

What did Southern Charm fans say about Craig's secret?

Southern Charm fans were thrilled after seeing Craig Conover avoid Naomi Olindo and confess his love for Paige DeSorbo. The Summer House star has been quite understanding as she didn't make a big deal about Craig and Naomi's hook-up.

The latter understood his dynamic with Naomi after Craig admitted that everything was over between him and his ex. In one of the previous episodes, Craig asked Paige whether it would be okay to go out for dinner or coffee with an ex.

In response, Paige said:

“No. Hanging out one-on-one with an ex is inappropriate.”

In Episode 7, Craig reluctantly agreed to meet Naomi but was annoyed with the meeting. He stated in a confessional that the conversation could also have happened on a call. He then told Naomi they shouldn't hang out like this as his girlfriend would not like that. Naomi was irritated with the situation and even blamed the couple for having a problem with her.

Take a look at how fans reacted to Naomi's behavior in the latest episode:

PmCos @Pmcos60 Gee, I don’t seem to remember Naomi wanting to hang out with Craig when she was dating Matool. Nor do I think he would have been alright with it. Now she wants a “one big happy ex-family”! I don’t think so! #SouthernCharm Gee, I don’t seem to remember Naomi wanting to hang out with Craig when she was dating Matool. Nor do I think he would have been alright with it. Now she wants a “one big happy ex-family”! I don’t think so! #SouthernCharm

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton It’s funny watching Naomi falling all over herself trying to get into Craig’s world again!!! #southerncharm It’s funny watching Naomi falling all over herself trying to get into Craig’s world again!!! #southerncharm

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips Naomi acting like it was an emergency to talk sh#t about Kathryn to Craig 🙄 #SouthernCharm Naomi acting like it was an emergency to talk sh#t about Kathryn to Craig 🙄 #SouthernCharm https://t.co/DNbRU59kIS

BohemianAmazon @Bohemian_Amazon Wait, why is Naomi interested in hanging out with her ex, who she has slept with, who she called lazy, who has a serious girlfriend?? When she was w/that Dr., she thought she was the sh*t & thought Craig was not even on her level. #SouthernCharm Wait, why is Naomi interested in hanging out with her ex, who she has slept with, who she called lazy, who has a serious girlfriend?? When she was w/that Dr., she thought she was the sh*t & thought Craig was not even on her level. #SouthernCharm https://t.co/HnmrIB4nsj

velvet taylor @velvett50551027 why is naomi back. she's so shady & treated craig like dirt. now she wants him back. #SouthernCharm why is naomi back. she's so shady & treated craig like dirt. now she wants him back. #SouthernCharm

#southerncharm Yeah Naomi is definitely trying to sabotage Craig’s relationship! She knows exactly what she’s doing! Yeah Naomi is definitely trying to sabotage Craig’s relationship! She knows exactly what she’s doing!#southerncharm

Kiki Hood @Kiki_Hood Naomi, this is trash behavior. Let Craig be happy in his new relationship #SouthernCharm Naomi, this is trash behavior. Let Craig be happy in his new relationship #SouthernCharm

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips First Naomi humiliates Craig for choosing business over law and now she wants jeopardize his relationship with Paige. He needs to tell her to f off. #SouthernCharm First Naomi humiliates Craig for choosing business over law and now she wants jeopardize his relationship with Paige. He needs to tell her to f off. #SouthernCharm https://t.co/iYTSG448jS

Why did Naomi want to meet Craig in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7?

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7 showed Naomi calling Craig to meet for coffee. She mentioned that she wanted to say something important about Kathryn. When they met, she stated that, in an instance, Chleb Ravenell implied that he was not happy with his girlfriend Kathryn.

Naomi was referring to her conversation with Chleb, which happened in Episode 6 at Olivia Flowers' oyster party. The new cast member was featured as Kathryn's boyfriend, but they broke up after her birthday party debacle in Episode 1. On the show, they were back together in the previous episode.

The couple showed up together at Olivia's party, where Chleb told Naomi that it was difficult for him to be with Kathryn. Naomi even suggested him to end his relationship if he was unhappy. The aftermath of the conversation may soon turn into a big drama as Naomi and Kathryn do not like each other.

Meanwhile, Naomi was trying to help Chleb through Craig and thus wanted to meet with him and talk. In the upcoming episode, Craig and Naomi will be seen fighting about the ground rules of not seeing each other alone.

Southern Charm Season 8 airs a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

