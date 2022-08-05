Why are fans slamming Naomi Olindo for meeting Craig Conover in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7?

In the new episode of Southern Charm Season 8, Craig Conover found himself in a difficult position. He was seen meeting his ex-girlfriend Naomi Olindo despite his current partner, Paige DeSorbo's disapproval.
Southern Charm Season 8 has not disappointed fans yet when it comes to drama and entertainment. Since it's Naomi's comeback season, viewers expect big fights with Kathryn and some stirring-the-pot moments. She successfully delivered this time and, in return, was slammed by fans.
Viewers didn't appreciate Naomi pressing Craig to meet her because apparently, she wanted to discuss something urgent. However, their conversation was unimportant and could have been discussed on the phone.
On the other hand, Craig was given a few ground rules by Paige a couple of episodes back. She had mentioned that it would be inappropriate for him to meet his former girlfriend alone.
What did Southern Charm fans say about Craig's secret?
Southern Charm fans were thrilled after seeing Craig Conover avoid Naomi Olindo and confess his love for Paige DeSorbo. The Summer House star has been quite understanding as she didn't make a big deal about Craig and Naomi's hook-up.
The latter understood his dynamic with Naomi after Craig admitted that everything was over between him and his ex. In one of the previous episodes, Craig asked Paige whether it would be okay to go out for dinner or coffee with an ex.
In response, Paige said:
“No. Hanging out one-on-one with an ex is inappropriate.”
In Episode 7, Craig reluctantly agreed to meet Naomi but was annoyed with the meeting. He stated in a confessional that the conversation could also have happened on a call. He then told Naomi they shouldn't hang out like this as his girlfriend would not like that. Naomi was irritated with the situation and even blamed the couple for having a problem with her.
Take a look at how fans reacted to Naomi's behavior in the latest episode:
Why did Naomi want to meet Craig in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7?
Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7 showed Naomi calling Craig to meet for coffee. She mentioned that she wanted to say something important about Kathryn. When they met, she stated that, in an instance, Chleb Ravenell implied that he was not happy with his girlfriend Kathryn.
Naomi was referring to her conversation with Chleb, which happened in Episode 6 at Olivia Flowers' oyster party. The new cast member was featured as Kathryn's boyfriend, but they broke up after her birthday party debacle in Episode 1. On the show, they were back together in the previous episode.
The couple showed up together at Olivia's party, where Chleb told Naomi that it was difficult for him to be with Kathryn. Naomi even suggested him to end his relationship if he was unhappy. The aftermath of the conversation may soon turn into a big drama as Naomi and Kathryn do not like each other.
Meanwhile, Naomi was trying to help Chleb through Craig and thus wanted to meet with him and talk. In the upcoming episode, Craig and Naomi will be seen fighting about the ground rules of not seeing each other alone.
Southern Charm Season 8 airs a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.