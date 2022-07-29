What did Chleb say to Kathryn? Fans slam Southern Charm star for throwing Naomi under the bus in Episode 6

Southern Charm Season 8 welcomed Chleb Ravenell as one of the season's newcomers. He appeared as Kathryn Dennis' boyfriend, with whom she broke up in the second episode.

Kathryn even had a break-up celebration in the previous episode. However, Southern Charm Episode 6 featured her arriving at Olivia Flowers' oyster party with Chleb. She revealed to her co-stars that they were back together.

In a flashback, Chleb was shown at Kathryn's apartment, where he stated that he would like to move in again and start fresh. At Olivia's party, he was seen talking to Naomi Olindo about Kathryn as he implied that he was unhappy with his relationship with her. After Naomi suggested ending things with Kathryn, he went to his girlfriend and stated that Naomi tried to manipulate him against her.

Viewers were shocked to see this side of Chleb, who threw Naomi under the bus, despite knowing that Kathryn did not like her.

Southern Charm stars Chleb and Naomi's conversation about Kathryn

At Olivia's party, Naomi greeted Chleb and asked how things were between him and Kathryn as they were now back together. He told her he was not happy but would like to try harder to keep the relationship afloat.

Naomi and Chleb have known each other for over six years and thus were comfortable talking about their personal lives. Despite knowing Kathryn wouldn't like it, he continued the conversation with Naomi. As a result, Kathryn was seen annoyed with her boyfriend talking to the person she dislikes. They broke up earlier because she wanted Chleb not to talk to people she hates.

After listening to Chleb's situation, Naomi advised him to part ways with Kathryn if he's not happy. He didn't like the suggestion and said he would like to work on his relationship. As they ended the conversation, Chleb went straight to Kathryn and said:

“Yo! Naomi is a f***ing b**ch. She was trying to basically manipulate me in our conversation. I am so sorry I said that word.”

In response, Kathryn asked him not to be sorry and wanted to know the ending. Chleb continued:

“Me not saying what she wanted to hear.”

The couple then decided to go home. On the other hand, Naomi pulled Leva Bonaparte and explained the entire conversation, mentioning that Chleb confessed he didn't like Kathryn. Leva questioned why Chleb told Naomi these things and that it looked bad on his part.

Only time will tell whether a new drama erupts between Kathryn and Naomi because of Chleb's twisted story.

Fans called Chleb "messy" in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6

Since the beginning of Southern Charm Season 8, Chleb Ravenell has been a fan-favorite cast member. Earlier, he was shown as a gentleman who does not get involved in petty issues. But his behavior in Episode 6, where he first confided in Naomi, calling her an old friend and then playing the victim card in front of Kathryn, was not appreciated by the fans.

Take a look at Southern Charm fans' reaction here:

Tiffany @TiffanysTV Not Chleb getting messy after complaining to Naomie about Kathryn #southerncharm Not Chleb getting messy after complaining to Naomie about Kathryn #southerncharm

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss @VanderVVtm Chleb was there during their argument. He gladly gave Naomie false info. He said he's known her longer so they had plenty to talk about besides Kathryn. I can't believe he went over to Kathryn and acted innocent. He's a victim of everyone I guess #SouthernCharm @VanderVVtm Chleb was there during their argument. He gladly gave Naomie false info. He said he's known her longer so they had plenty to talk about besides Kathryn. I can't believe he went over to Kathryn and acted innocent. He's a victim of everyone I guess #SouthernCharm

👸🏾L E A👸🏾 @_MissLeandra

#SouthernCharm Chleb’s being messyyy. He’s doing damage control running right to Kathryn, acting like there’s not a whole camera crew that just caught what he said. Chleb’s being messyyy. He’s doing damage control running right to Kathryn, acting like there’s not a whole camera crew that just caught what he said.#SouthernCharm https://t.co/vnImJ8wx7J

JavankaChump @JavankaChump #SouthernCharm Chleb stepping on Katherine and Naomi’s backs for his 15 minutes……”I’m ready for my closeup Mr. DeMille” #SouthernCharm Chleb stepping on Katherine and Naomi’s backs for his 15 minutes……”I’m ready for my closeup Mr. DeMille”

Kiarra Lea @learashall So Chleb’s not about drama but just threw gas on the fire with Naomi and Katherine and lied. #SouthernCharm So Chleb’s not about drama but just threw gas on the fire with Naomi and Katherine and lied. #SouthernCharm

Anniebody @Anniebody9 Wait, did Chleb really just say Naomie manipulates him?! #southerncharm Wait, did Chleb really just say Naomie manipulates him?! #southerncharm https://t.co/PR80ZizuDd

Desiree @dezireme2 Ok what’s going on with Chleb? He’s playing both sides of the fence #SouthernCharm Ok what’s going on with Chleb? He’s playing both sides of the fence #SouthernCharm

Salina @MomX4grandmaX2 #SouthernCharm Was rooting for Chleb until tonight. What a disappointment Was rooting for Chleb until tonight. What a disappointment 😞 #SouthernCharm

Besides Chleb's drama, Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 6 also featured Olivia Flowers telling Venita Aspen that she was not invited to her oyster party. Olivia's party had everyone in Charleston in attendance, including Austen Kroll's ex, Madison LeCroy.

Fans were surprised that Olivia invited Madison, her potential love interest, Austen's ex, but didn't invite Venita.

Meanwhile, viewers can re-watch the episode on Bravo's site. Southern Charm Season 8 airs a new episode every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

