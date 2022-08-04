What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7 air on Bravo? Craig’s new secret, release date and more explored

A brand new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 is all set to air on Bravo on Thursday at 9 pm ET.

Previously, newbie Olivia Flowers threw an oyster party where she invited all the Charleston socialites, except for Venita Aspen. The highlight of the event was that Olivia invited Madison LeCroy, who was Austen Kroll’s ex-girlfriend. Given that Olivia and Austen have been dating, Madison’s presence created a rift between the pair.

In the upcoming episode, Austen will be seen discussing the same with Kathryn Dennis at a salon. Ex-trouble might also haunt Craig Conover and force him to keep secrets as he ignores his girlfriend's ground rule and meets someone from his past.

Where to watch Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7?

Season 8 Episode 7 of Southern Charm will air on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also opt for various TV providers to get live streaming services. Some such TV providers are YouTube TV, Sling, Xfinity, dish, DirecTV Stream, fubo TV, and Philo.

Those who don’t have the channel or will miss the airing can watch the new episode on Bravo’s website after its premiere.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The latest installment of Southern Charm Season 8 is set to be another dramatic episode. Titled Clean Slates and Secret Dates, the episode is expected to reveal new beginnings and new secrets.

The official synopsis of Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7 reads:

“After being excluded from Olivia's oyster roast, Venita looks within and spends time with her mum in hopes of gaining insight to her family's secret past; Craig may have a new secret of his own when he goes against Paige's wishes and meets Naomie.”

In an earlier episode, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, who is dating Craig Conover, had stated some ground rules about talking to an ex. She told Craig that going on dinners/drinks with an ex while you were seeing someone else was weird. However, the upcoming episode will see Craig ignoring Paige’s relationship rule.

A preview for the seventh episode revealed that Craig's ex Naomie Olindo calls him while he is at work and mentions that she has came across some information about Kathryn and would like his input on it. Upon her insistence on discussing it, Craig reluctantly agrees to meet her at a coffee shop near her place.

Craig will be seen telling Naomi about Paige’s rule, which may not sit well with the ex-girlfriend. Only time will tell whether their meeting will create a conflict between Paige and Craig or if the latter will not reveal a word about it.

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7 will also see Austen and Kathryn at a salon. According to a sneak clip, Austen revealed in a confessional that he always had a bit of a crush on Kathryn, especially because she’s dramatic. The two then talked about how he didn’t like the way Olivia invited his ex-girlfriend Madison to the party.

The episode will further feature Shep Rose at Patricia Altschul’s house where she will be seen suggesting a wedding for her dog and Shep’s pooch.

Viewers can catch a new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 every Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

