Why are fans criticizing Venita Aspen for her conversation with her mother in Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 7?

Episode 7 of Southern Charm Season 8 aired on Thursday on Bravo, where Venita Aspen was seen discussing her childhood with her mother.

Her mom visited to talk about her feelings post-Olivia Flowers' party. Venita and Olivia had a rocky start where the former accused the newcomer of racism. As a result, Olivia didn't invite Venita to her oyster party, where everyone from Charleston was invited. She even invited Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll's ex, but didn't send an invitation to Venita.

The latter found out about it when she called Olivia a day before the party and asked her to meet her for coffee to make amends. At the time, the Southern Charm newbie told her that she didn't want to be fake and thus didn't invite Venita to her party.

Venita was upset with the situation with Olivia and thus called her mother to discuss the issue. She blamed her mother for molding her the way she is, which didn't go well with the fans.

Peyton @Lovenoh8Peyton Venita it is NOT your mama’s fault that you don’t know how to treat people or talk to people. Those are skills you should have mastered along time ago. Leave your momma alone and take responsibility for YOURSELF . Grow up!! It’s time . #SouthernCharm Venita it is NOT your mama’s fault that you don’t know how to treat people or talk to people. Those are skills you should have mastered along time ago. Leave your momma alone and take responsibility for YOURSELF . Grow up!! It’s time . #SouthernCharm

Southern Charm fans slammed Venita for blaming her mother

Venita Aspen kept on asking her mother why her father left them. She wanted to know why she never thought there was a problem between her parents. Although her mother was visibly uncomfortable saying things in front of the camera, she finally revealed that he left because of infidelity.

In a confessional, Venita stated that she finally understood that her parents were not getting back together when her aunt informed her about her dad's second marriage. Venita further blamed her mother for not explaining how to deal with the difficult situation.

She stated that she had never seen her mom fighting with her father in front of her, so she didn't know how to react in such heated moments. Her mother advised her to avoid talking to people when angry, as it worsens things.

As she blamed her mother, Venita said:

“But I don’t how to go about it because I have never seen it. And I think I get that, no I think I know I get that, I get that from you. You don’t show me how to like handle things because like you hid that.”

Venita blaming her mother made fans furious. They slammed her on Twitter and asked her to grow up. Take a look at Southern Charm fans' reactions here:

vcc-vote blue in 2022❤️🤍 @wheetz #SouthernCharm For Venita to blame her mother cause she doesn’t know how not to argue is ridiculous. You’re a adult. Learn things as a adult. #SouthernCharm For Venita to blame her mother cause she doesn’t know how not to argue is ridiculous. You’re a adult. Learn things as a adult.

✨Candace @Ms_Socialite Venita trying to blame her mother for her inability to effectively communicate. ma’am you are grown #SouthernCharm Venita trying to blame her mother for her inability to effectively communicate. ma’am you are grown #SouthernCharm https://t.co/kZrzfGXsjA

Kristen @KristenRidulfo



Venita met Olivia to make amends

Venita and Olivia finally met for a coffee, where they talked over their issues. Their initial greetings were awkward, but soon Madison's topic broke the ice.

The two made a fresh start and connected instantly when Venita asked why she invited Madison to her party even after knowing her history with Austen. The latter and Olivia initially started showing interest in each other, but Austen didn't like that she was getting along with Madison.

Venita further told Olivia that it was weird that the ex-lovers were not over each other. While the latest episode of Southern Charm showed a new friendship blossoming, only time will tell whether it will last long.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch a new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

