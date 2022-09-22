What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 14 air on Bravo? Drunk fights, release date and more

Season 8 of Southern Charm is all set to return with a brand new episode on Bravo, featuring the Charleston group on their Georgia getaway.

Southern Charm Season 8, Episode 14, will air on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo. The Georgia trip, which was planned by Shep Rose, included the host’s girlfriend Taylor Ann Green, and their friends — Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Naomi Olindo, Olivia Flowers, and Venita Aspen.

Austen has been annoyed at Shep since the latter cursed Taylor in front of everyone at Auldbrass. In the upcoming episode, the two boys will get involved in a heated argument, raising their voices at each other while drunk. Their fight is set to ruin everyone’s night on the first day in Georgia.

The official synopsis of Episode 14, titled “Trawlin' and Brawlin’,” reads:

“Austen finds it hard to bite his tongue when Shep feels attacked by the group; Naomie leans on her friends for support when Craig lashes out but finds Venita's allegiance is elsewhere.”

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 14's schedule

Southern Charm Season 8 airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo. Thus, its Episode 14 will be released on the channel at 9.00 PM ET on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Viewers can also watch the show on the network’s website or stream it live via services including Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Xfinity, Dish, Philo, YouTube TV and Xtreme.

The reality TV show will air its final episode next week, followed by two reunion episodes in the coming weeks.

What to expect from the new episode?

Episode 14 of Southern Charm Season 8 promises to be intense and dramatic. A preview, available on Bravo’s website, showed that the episode is set to begin at the restaurant bar, where Craig was last seen snapping at his ex Naomi.

In the previous episode, Craig was drunk and got annoyed when Naomi asked him to talk nicely to the waitress. He became enraged and asked her not to meddle in his life before walking away from the table. In the preview for the upcoming episode, he would return to the table but avoid eye contact with his ex.

In a confessional, Craig said:

“I am definitely more irritable when Naomi is around. She’s just the most condescending person. Like we broke up, you never get to tell me what to do, you never get to tell me how to act, you don’t get to tell me anything, anymore.”

As the group headed home, Craig was seen wrestling with Austen when the latter told him to go to his room. At Shep-Taylor’s villa, the group gathered for more drinks, but things went sideways as everyone started giving advice to Shep on how to treat Taylor in a respectful way.

Shep felt attacked, which he shared with his girlfriend. While they were whispering, Austen yelled at Shep by implying that he was not treating Taylor properly.

In a sneak peek video, the two were seen screaming at each other, ruining everyone’s night. In a confessional, Austen said:

“At this point, I feel like I’ve done enough trying to be the relationship counselor. Nothing I say seems to stick, and trying to help the two of them is more trouble than it’s worth."

The group will be seen having fun the next morning in Georgia. Only time will tell whether Shep and Austen will make amends.

Southern Charm will air its finale next Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far