What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 13 air on Bravo? Taylor x Shep’s future concerns Austen and more

Season 8 of Southern Charm has reached a point where viewers can see tension brewing between Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s chemistry. Their relationship issues will now affect the dynamic of their friends’ group.

Austen will express his concerns about the couple’s future in episode 13, which will air on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for various TV service providers, such as Xfinity, dish, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Philo, and YouTube TV. The upcoming episode will also be available on Bravo’s site and Peacock.

For those unaware, Southern Charm revolves around a group living in Charleston that includes best friends, ex-couples, and foes. The cast members are Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Naomi Olindo, Patricia Altschul, Madison Leroy, Venita Aspen, Marcie Hobbs, and Chleb Ravenell.

What to expect from Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 13?

The upcoming episode of Southern Charm Season 8 will see Austen and Craig being concerned about Shep’s behavior towards Taylor. Shep was criticized in a past episode when the group went to Auldbrass. There, he called his girlfriend Taylor “a f**king idol” in front of their friends.

Although Taylor forgave him for his behavior, the rest of the cast members found it abusive. In episode 12, the boys discovered that a gossip website reported that Shep was using a dating app while in a relationship with Taylor. Austen and Craig tried to convince Shep to delete the app, but the latter didn’t, stating that he was not using the app.

In a preview for episode 13, Austen was seen in tears while talking to a heartbroken Taylor. He said:

“It kind of break my heart, but when he [Shep] talks to you sometimes, he feels like there’s no consequence. Stand up for yourself.”

The clip further showed everyone going to Georgia on a trip arranged by Shep. Craig asked his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo to join him, but she refused, saying she had a job. He was later seen getting involved in a heated argument with his ex Naomi Olindo, who confronted him about some mean things he said about her during the Friendsgiving event.

Titled “St. Simon Says Fight!,” Southern Charm season 8 episode 13’s official synopsis reads:

“Shep tries to right his wrongs from Auldbrass; Austen expresses concern for Taylor's future with Shep; Craig loses his temper.”

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 12 recap

Last week, Southern Charm male cast members had a gentlemen’s night at Patricia’s house, while the ladies went to a restaurant for a girls’ night out.

At Patricia’s, drunk Craig spilled red wine on her expensive white sofa and broke a chair. However, the influence of alcohol soon disappeared when he saw a gossip column written about Shep being on a dating app.

Meanwhile, the girls were seen talking to Taylor about Shep’s behavior. They were shocked by her response as she defended his verbal abuse. She said:

“He didn’t mean it, you know. Like I don’t care about being called a effing idiot coz I know he doesn’t mean it.”

Taylor continued:

“I have the biggest heart for him and sometimes I want to walk away and I want to be done with it. But for some reason, God has pulled on my heart to go, ‘Taylor stick with him.’”

Apart from the Taylor-Shep drama, the girls also discussed Venita snitching on Leva to Madison. The previous episode also saw foes — Naomi and Kathryn — cordially talking to each other.

Southern Charm airs new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

