What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 12 air on Bravo? Gentlemen’s dinner, girls’ night out and more

Episode 12 of Southern Charm Season 8 is set to air on Bravo on Thursday, September 8 at 9.00 pm ET, featuring Patricia having dinner with the guys while the ladies meet for a night out to clear their differences.

The synopsis of episode 12, titled Guys and Dolls, reads:

"Patricia invites the guys over for a gentlemen's dinner; the ladies get together for a night out; the girls take the time to face their issues head on."

Episode 12 of Southern Charm Season 8 is replete with hilarious antics

The new episode of Southern Charm will surely leave fans in splits due to Craig's messy behavior at Patricia's dinner night. To get to know each other, socialite Patricia hosted a dinner, but the focus shifted to Craig due to his antics.

The preview clip of Southern Charm showed Austen and Shep pointing out Craig's mistake now and then. From spilling wine on the couch to breaking a chair, Craig hopped from one clumsy incident to the other, irking the host.

Later, at the table, Shep told Craig:

"Craig, your zipper is all the way down."

However, a little later, Craig and Austen discussed with Shep about turning his Instagram profile private for the sake of Taylor. While discussing the Taylor-Shep situation with Austen, Craig said,

"Shep’s Raya profile has come to light and it’s still active. These gossip websites,Taylor reads."

Meanwhile, the girls tried settling their differences to move on together without any issues within the group.

Quick recap of episode 12 of Southern Charm Season 8

In the last episode of Southern Charm, Craig Conover's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo visited for Friendsgiving. Shep and Taylor were also at the celebration, but things got intense.

Later, Taylor told Shep he needed to be mindful of how he spoke to her. She told him:

"You just need to be aware when we're around our friends who don't understand how we banter. They view it as, 'Wow, he's really an asshole — and she puts up with that?' And it makes me look bad, too."

Shep seemed to understand and said:

"I don't want people to think that our relationship is a bad relationship because it's not, and so I'm learning on the fly.”

Craig's ex-girlfriend Naomie also attended the party, making Paige uncomfortable. Even Naomie admitted on camera that,

"I would say it's pretty obvious Paige doesn't seem too pleased with me.”

Paige later opened up to Kathryn about Naomi's presence, saying:

“Naomie, she's not fooling anyone. Like, her walking in today and being like, 'Oh my God, how are you? You look so pretty!' I was just like, 'Hey, like, girl, we're not friends. You're trying to get my boyfriend.’"

Later, when others head inside for dessert, Paige and Naomie talk alone to resolve the matter. Paige asks Naomie about her feelings for Craig. To which the ex replies:

"No, like not at all.”

After going back and forth and clearing the doubts, Paige said that they should "be cool" with each other so that things don't become awkward between them.

Tune in on Thursday on Bravo to watch the new episode of Southern Charm season 4.

