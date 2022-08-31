What time will Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 11 air on Bravo? Paige x Naomi confrontation, release date and more

A brand new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 is set to air on Bravo on Thursday at 9.00 pm ET, featuring Paige DeSorbo asking Naomi Olindo whether she still has feelings for Craig Conover.

Craig and Naomi used to date before the latter dumped him for another guy. Naomi returned to Charleston this season after her ex-fiance cheated on her. Upon her arrival, she was seen interfering in Craig’s life, which was not appreciated by his current girlfriend, Paige.

Craig and Paige’s romance started on Bravo’s other show, Summer House. In the latest season of Southern Charm, Paige repeatedly warned Craig about Naomi’s interfering behavior. In the upcoming episode, she will be seen asking Naomi whether she’s over Craig or not.

Episode 11 of Southern Charm Season 8 release date

The upcoming episode of Southern Charm Season 8 will air on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

Viewers can also opt for live streaming services such as Sling, dish, Fubo TV, Philo, Xtreme, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV. Fans can watch the episode later on the network’s website as well. Bravo’s site also has previous episodes available.

What to expect from the new episode?

Southern Charm Season 8 Episode 11 promises to be full of drama and entertainment. A preview showed Austen inviting Southern Charm cast members to his Friendsgiving event. Naomi told Olivia Flowers at the party that Paige was acting weird around her. So she requested Paige for a chat, where the latter directly asked Naomi whether she still liked Craig.

The official synopsis of Season 8 Episode 11 reads:

“The holiday season is off to a rocky start when the gang gets together for a Friendsgiving feast; Austen hosts and leaves certain people off the guest list; a newly single Kathryn searches for things to be grateful for; Paige comes to town.”

In another sneak peek video, Paige and Craig were seen going to the grocery store on the morning of Austen’s Friendsgiving. The two discussed Naomi hooking up with Whitney Sudler-Smith. While Paige criticized Naomi’s actions, Craig stated that he didn’t care and simply wanted Naomi to leave him and Paige alone.

The upcoming episode will also see Whitney’s mother, Patricia, finding out about his and Naomi’s hook-up through Austen. In the sneak peek clip, she asked Whitney if it was time for him to settle down as her days were just numbered.

On the other hand, Naomi will be seen telling her mother that she slept with Whitney and stayed an extra day at Auldbrass with him.

Earlier, the group went to Auldbrass at Whitney’s friend’s farm, where Austen shared Whitney-Naomi’s hook-up news with Craig. The latter lashed out at everyone that night, including Austen and Shep.

In the previous episode, another drama ruined the trip. While playing egg toss, Shep Rose cursed girlfriend Taylor Ann Green in front of everybody. Olivia called Shep out his behavior, while Naomi called him “abusive.” Taylor was seen breaking down in tears, but eventually, the couple made up.

Furthermore, Kathryn Dennis will be seen experiencing singledom in the new episode, and Austen will give his relationship with Olivia a second chance.

Viewers can watch a new episode of Southern Charm Season 8 every Thursday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

