“You are an actual idiot”: Southern Charm fans were shocked as Taylor Ann Green quit her job for Shep Rose

Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green were seen struggling to be happy in their relationship, throughout Season 8.

In one of the previous episodes, Shep shared with Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers that he wanted Taylor to quit his job and travel with him. Austen slammed him for being a controlling person. Despite his friends’ advice, Shep shared the plan with his girlfriend in the Southern Charm Season 8 finale (Episode 15).

Taylor looked disappointed and stated that she would like to stay independent. Towards the end of the episode, Bravo shared an update on the couple’s relationship. It read that Taylor agreed to Shep’s terms and quit her job to travel. However, a few months later, the two parted ways.

Fans couldn’t believe that Taylor went with Shep’s plans and took to Twitter to call the couple out. One fan even went on to say, "You are an actual idiot" to Taylor for making the decision.

While talking to Taylor, Shep said:

“I love us together, I really do. So I want you to quit your job. We take $3,000, my money, and we do a joint account, me and you, and we travel the world. We go until we run out and we come home.”

Southern Charm fans slam Taylor for quitting her job

Since Shep was slammed for cursing Taylor in Season 8, he was seen admitting to his mistakes and agreeing to work on his commitment issues. Fans were surprised as Taylor forgave him for his inappropriate behavior and told her co-stars that she had faith in their relationship.

Viewers believed that Taylor would never agree to Shep’s terms of quitting her job, but after seeing the update in the Season 8 finale, fans were shocked. They slammed her for making a “dumb” decision. While some called her a "fool" for following Shep, others just said they were shocked at the decision.

Throughout the season, Shep was criticized by fans as well as his co-stars about his treatment of his girlfriend Taylor. The latter was warned by several cast members, including Austen Kroll, Naomie Olindo, and Leva Bonaparte, that she should not forgive Shep’s misbehavior towards her.

She earlier admitted to Austen and Naomie that she wanted to give up on their relationship several times. However, she later told Leva that God brought Shep to her, so she would try to change him.

Taylor said

“I have the biggest heart for him and sometimes I want to walk away and I want to be done with it. But for some reason, God has pulled on my heart to go, ‘Taylor stick with him.’”

Shep and Taylor’s confrontation in Southern Charm Season 8 reunion

Shep and Taylor’s relationship ended between the filming of the finale (December 2021) and the reunion (September 2022). While Shep has not been publicly vocal about the split, Taylor shared a post on her Instagram story at the beginning of September 2022.

The Southern Charm star's post read:

“Disclaimer to everyone: Shep and I are broken up, we have kept a cordial relationship but would appreciate not hearing what my ex is up to while I’m still trying to heal. Thanks in advance.”

Next week, Southern Charm will air Season 8 reunion episode, where Taylor will accuse her ex-boyfriend of sleeping with women a few days after their split.

Andy Cohen, host of the reunion episode, asked Taylor in a preview why Shep being involved with someone else bothered her as he was single. In response, Taylor (crying) said:

“Because I f***ing love him.”

Shep, too, was seen admitting his love for her. The Southern Charm star stated:

“I'll always love Taylor. Always.”

Meanwhile, the two-part reunion of Southern Charm Season 8 is all set to air in the next two weeks. Part 1 will be released on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

