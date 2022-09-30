“What’s #Levas problem?”: Southern Charm fans slam Leva Bonaparte for badmouthing Craig to his business partner in Season 8 finale

Season 8 of Southern Charm came to an end on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on Bravo. It ended with a dramatic fight between Leva Bonaparte and Craig Conover.

In the finale episode, Craig organized a Winter Wonderland party, mainly set up by his business team. His Charleston group, along with his girlfriend and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, were in attendance.

As Craig didn’t imply seating name charts, Leva and Naomie Olindo were seen dining separately, away from the main table. Both looked annoyed, but Leva seemingly crossed the line when she approached Craig’s business partners and began badmouthing him. They knew her professionally and were listening to what she was saying.

However, fans weren't too happy with her behavior and took to Twitter to call her out. Critiquing her for her behavior, one fan wondered, "What's #Levas problem?"

Fans criticize Leva Bonaparte’s behavior in Southern Charm finale

Leva was seen talking to Amanda, Craig’s business partner, about how she was annoyed with his party arrangements. While she was badmouthing Craig to his colleagues, Paige warned him about the same.

Craig was then seen yelling at Leva and asking her to leave his party. He kicked her out of the gala after Leva called him a “clown” and claimed that his business was run by his partner and not him.

Southern Charm fans slammed Leva for crossing the line by talking ill about Craig to his business partners. While some said that she was disrespectful, others simply said that she was being unprofessional.

Lone Star Lady💜 @Stefani79920832 #SouthernCharm

Leva why do you think that your very presence means so much Not relevant at all and actually calling another person a joke is disrespectful. Your all about how you speak to people....Craig your fine and she is just trying for a storyline 🤣 Leva why do you think that your very presence means so muchNot relevant at all and actually calling another person a joke is disrespectful. Your all about how you speak to people....Craig your fine and she is just trying for a storyline 🤣 #SouthernCharm Leva why do you think that your very presence means so much😶 Not relevant at all and actually calling another person a joke is disrespectful. Your all about how you speak to people....Craig your fine and she is just trying for a storyline 🤣

Viktoria33 @Viktoria3310 @KVOhio Leva adds nothing to #SouthernCharm ! Talking smack about Craig to his biz partners, at *his* company holiday party?! Makes Leva look the fool! @KVOhio Leva adds nothing to #SouthernCharm! Talking smack about Craig to his biz partners, at *his* company holiday party?! Makes Leva look the fool!

Victoria @MzFanta So Leva goes to Craig’s business partners to tell them how out of line Craig is like that is kosher… she’s out of line for that and I guess the same could go for all her employees who run her restaurants sooo #SouthernCharm So Leva goes to Craig’s business partners to tell them how out of line Craig is like that is kosher… she’s out of line for that and I guess the same could go for all her employees who run her restaurants sooo #SouthernCharm

Jay @justjayyp_ Explain to me what Leva gets out of talking crap about Craig to his team ? Like seriously ? #SouthernCharm Explain to me what Leva gets out of talking crap about Craig to his team ? Like seriously ? #SouthernCharm

Christine Alexis @ChristieAlexis_ Was this Leva’s attempt to save her spot on the show? I can’t believe she would be so foul as to go to Craig’s business partners. No wonder why they said the reunion was so intense with her…idk what worse than going low but that’s what she did. #southerncharm Was this Leva’s attempt to save her spot on the show? I can’t believe she would be so foul as to go to Craig’s business partners. No wonder why they said the reunion was so intense with her…idk what worse than going low but that’s what she did. #southerncharm

MiamiSunBunny 🌎❤️🇺🇦 @SparkleWorld2



2. Friends support each other’s business, not trash them.



3. Remind me again, whose party is this Leva?

#SouthernCharm 1. Leva classless unprofessionalism to go to Craig’s business associates after dinner when she could have sat next to them if they are “also her friends”.2. Friends support each other’s business, not trash them.3. Remind me again, whose party is this Leva? 1. Leva classless unprofessionalism to go to Craig’s business associates after dinner when she could have sat next to them if they are “also her friends”.2. Friends support each other’s business, not trash them.3. Remind me again, whose party is this Leva? #SouthernCharm

WaitWhat? @Dime_Por_Que_

(while acting out of line) 🙃

#southerncharm “Craig is out of line” - Leva(while acting out of line) 🙃 “Craig is out of line” - Leva (while acting out of line) 🙃 #southerncharm https://t.co/1twOFAu97g

Hope @Tipea So Leva, You’re mad you couldn’t sit at the main table to start drama? Oh wait, it doesn’t matter where you sit. Then, you go to Craig’s employees at his event and badmouth him? Nerve #SouthernCharm So Leva, You’re mad you couldn’t sit at the main table to start drama? Oh wait, it doesn’t matter where you sit. Then, you go to Craig’s employees at his event and badmouth him? Nerve #SouthernCharm

JERON 🦀 @thKuShutMeDown

Leva your talking drama to

Craig business partners



Yeaaaah u definitely need to go

How would u feel ppl doing that

At your restaurant 🙄



Finale

#SouthernCharm WowwwwLeva your talking drama toCraig business partnersYeaaaah u definitely need to goHow would u feel ppl doing thatAt your restaurant 🙄 #SouthernCharm Finale WowwwwLeva your talking drama to Craig business partners Yeaaaah u definitely need to go How would u feel ppl doing that At your restaurant 🙄#SouthernCharmFinale #SouthernCharm 👔 https://t.co/GcBUVjEuU5

Leva unfollowed Craig and other cast members post finale drama

The Southern Charm finale ended with Craig kicking Leva out of his Winter Wonderland party. All this took place in front of the the cast and Craig's business partners, who Leva knew in a professional capacity.

Since the finale, Leva unfollowed Craig and several other cast members from Southern Charm Season 8 on Instagram. She did this to everyone who supported Craig behavior towards her.

In an interview with ET, she said:

“The girls that clapped and were like supportive of him [Craig] speaking to me that way were the ones I unfollowed. So that was the Madison, Venita, Kathryn, Paige. The ones that were kind of like, 'You go, Craig!’ I unfollowed them, and then Austen.”

Leva further stated that Austen could have stopped Craig and could have taken a stand for her but said that he chose to stay silent.

The Southern Charm Season 8 finale featured Madison Leroy, Venita Aspen, Kathryn Dennis and Paige clapping when he asked Leva to leave the party. Seeing their behavior, Naomie Olindo, Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers ran behind Leva to console and support her.

After the fight, Leva reportedly didn’t talk to Craig for months before filming the Season 8 reunion. Only time will tell whether the two will make amends.

In the same interview, Leva also spoke about why she called Craig a “clown" and said:

“We are people who own businesses in the city, so I have my own relationship with them [Craig’s colleagues], and I think when in that moment I am having my own conversation and then he is sort of like jumping in, and he was acting like a clown.”

Their heated argument will be a topic of discussion in the upcoming reunion episode.

Southern Charm's season reunion will be released in two parts, and the first one will air on Thursday, October 6, 2022, on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

