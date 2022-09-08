“Would appreciate not hearing what my ex is up to”: Taylor Ann Green post split with Southern Charm star Shep Rose

We get it, Taylor Ann Green! It's never easy to move on from your ex. Southern Charm star and clinical assistant Taylor Ann Green recently shared an Instagram story stating that she and Shep are in a cordial relationship after their breakup. However, she requested fans to refrain from telling her what Shep was doing in his life because she was trying to heal from the relationship.

Taylor Ann had been dating Shep Rose for the past two years, since May 2020, and recently announced on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the pair had broken up. She said that Shep did not want to be in a monogamous relationship.

Why did Taylor Ann Green break up with Shep Rose?

According to PEOPLE, Green and Shep broke up in July because of Shep Rose's infidelity. A close source told the magazine that Taylor was hurt by Shep and deserved a boy who was not selfish. She confirmed the news on August 11 on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She said that Rose was not faithful in the relationship.

Shep had admitted during the Southern Charm reunion that he had cheated on Taylor by kissing a girl. He said that it was a moment of weakness with an old flame. In a recent episode of Southern Charm, Shep called Taylor a" f**king idiot" during an egg toss.

The women came together and fought with Rose. When they quit playing, Olindo told Taylor,

"He can't talk to you like that."

Later, Shep apologized to Taylor and said he had become a better man. Taylor replied,

"I love you so much, my family loves you immensely, but I am exhausted."

Speaking about his onscreen relationship, Shep Rose said,

"The way I describe it is all my years on the show, I was juggling one ball; that was me. Now I'm juggling me, I'm juggling my girlfriend and our relationship."

Craig Conover also made remarks about Shep in an episode of Southern Charm, claiming that Rose had cheated on Taylor multiple times.

A timeline of Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose' relationship

Shep and Taylor were first rumored to be in a relationship in March 2020 when Taylor posted an image of Shep on Instagram with the caption,

"Shep looks like Stu from Rugrats."

They confirmed their relationship in May 2020 on Instagram with a caption,

"I guess the secret is out. P.s. Those bruises are from surfing.. I promise."

The couple dated each other for two years before parting ways in 2022.

Bravo's popular series Southern Charm premiered in March 2014. The show follows the lives of socialites in Charleston, South Carolina. The cast members of Season 8 of the show include Olivia Flowers, Venita Aspen, Chleb Ravenell, Conover, Rose, Dennis, Kroll, Bonaparte, Olinda, and Taylor Ann Green.

The season description reads,

"The gang takes a much-needed break from Charleston and heads to Auldbrass, an estate designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Naomie divulges her new love interest to Leva and Austen, who prove they are not the best at keeping secrets. Kathryn and Chleb make a big decision regarding their relationship."

Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose's breakup won't be featured because the shooting of the season wrapped in 2021.

