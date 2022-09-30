“She has never been a true friend”: Southern Charm fans criticize Naomie Olindo’s behavior towards Venita Aspen in Season 8 finale

The finale (Episode 15) of Southern Charm Season 8 was pretty dramatic. It showed close friends Venita Aspen and Naomie Olindo ending their friendship.

Naomie has been furious at Venita since the Georgia trip, where the latter apparently took Craig Conover’s side in an argument. Craig and Naomie are ex-lovers, who were seen getting involved in multiple heated conversations in Georgia. On the last day, Venita tried to diffuse the tense situation by asking her BFF Naomie to also look at the discussion from Craig’s point of view.

This made Naomie angry at Venita as she yelled, “shut up.” Since then, the two didn’t talk to each other. In the latest episode, Venita tried to explain her side to Naomie, but the latter lashed out at her and said that they were not friends anymore.

This did not go down well with fans of the show, especially since Venita was reduced to tears.

GossipGirlxoxo @CocktailShaking Venita do not waste a tear on Naomi. She has never been a true friend #SouthernCharm Venita do not waste a tear on Naomi. She has never been a true friend #SouthernCharm

Southern Charm fans slam Naomie for making Venita cry

A.Aravind @TotallyAravind And it's also interesting how Naomi who I've liked all season is likely losing me in the finale over the drama with Venita while Olivia who I gave up on after #CancelCultureGate might be winning me over by feuding with Madison. #SouthernCharm And it's also interesting how Naomi who I've liked all season is likely losing me in the finale over the drama with Venita while Olivia who I gave up on after #CancelCultureGate might be winning me over by feuding with Madison. #SouthernCharm https://t.co/PbIov1NYAa

Southern Charm fans didn’t appreciate Naomie’s behavior towards Venita. The latter burst into tears after Naomie snapped at her and left. Take a look at fans’ reaction:

🏳️‍🌈 Renee 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #blm @r_kollman Poor Venita. Naomi was so mean! Venita was trying to explain herself, and it’s clear that she really cares about Naomi. And Naomi acted very very spoiled and entitled. Man. And Venita looked so beautiful. #SouthernCharm Poor Venita. Naomi was so mean! Venita was trying to explain herself, and it’s clear that she really cares about Naomi. And Naomi acted very very spoiled and entitled. Man. And Venita looked so beautiful. #SouthernCharm

I'm Not Batman @Madame_CHC Venita, Naomi is a horrible person. See the light and know you’re finally on the right side. #SouthernCharm Venita, Naomi is a horrible person. See the light and know you’re finally on the right side. #SouthernCharm

Texas Red Velvet @texasredvelvet I thought Naomi had a right to be annoyed w/ Venita last week, but she was straight up cold to her tonight. Not a good look. #SouthernCharm I thought Naomi had a right to be annoyed w/ Venita last week, but she was straight up cold to her tonight. Not a good look. #SouthernCharm https://t.co/NjSyv9cxjo

Tweet Tweet @TweetTw33tTw33t #Bravo #bravotv Naomi is still the see you next Tuesday she always was. Who ends a friendship over such a small comment that was actually pretty valid with someone who is really trying to seek to understand and diffuse a bad situation like Venita did on the trip. #SouthernCharm Naomi is still the see you next Tuesday she always was. Who ends a friendship over such a small comment that was actually pretty valid with someone who is really trying to seek to understand and diffuse a bad situation like Venita did on the trip. #SouthernCharm #Bravo #bravotv

Fairy Buzzed @BigBuzzed Wow. Naomi is horrible and Venita deserves so much better #SouthernCharm Wow. Naomi is horrible and Venita deserves so much better #SouthernCharm

LaLa @Lalaandtheshade #bravo #wwhl #venitaaspen was trying to be fair. She saw Naomi belittle @C_Conover at the dinner table. She says the same things Shep does if not worse and gets a pass bc she is a woman. Now she wants to lose Venita as a friend bc V didn't blindly follow her? #southerncharm #venitaaspen was trying to be fair. She saw Naomi belittle @C_Conover at the dinner table. She says the same things Shep does if not worse and gets a pass bc she is a woman. Now she wants to lose Venita as a friend bc V didn't blindly follow her? #southerncharm #bravo #wwhl https://t.co/xPSfB31XwC

BocaBourgeoisie🏖💎 @CurrentClips Venita never "attacked" Naomi she just asked that ppl hear Craig's point of view 🤷🏽‍♀️ #SouthernCharm Venita never "attacked" Naomi she just asked that ppl hear Craig's point of view 🤷🏽‍♀️ #SouthernCharm

WaitWhat? @Dime_Por_Que_ Venita, babe, I know it hurts now bc you thought Naomi was your friend but she’s shown you her true colors. She’s an immature brat. You deserve better. #southerncharm Venita, babe, I know it hurts now bc you thought Naomi was your friend but she’s shown you her true colors. She’s an immature brat. You deserve better. #southerncharm

In the Southern Charm Season 8 finale, Craig hosted a Winter Wonderland gala for his Charleston group and invited his ex-partner Naomie after initially uninviting her. Post the Georgia trip, Venita and Naomie met each other for the first time. The latter was seen avoiding her friend for a long time before Venita approached her.

Venita explained that she didn’t mean to hurt Naomie and was not trying to take Craig’s side earlier. However, Naomie accused Venita of not standing for her and attacking her in front of her ex-boyfriend.

Venita then tried again, and as she was trying to say something starting with, “as my friend,” Naomie stopped her and said:

“We are not friends.”

Venita stood alone crying until her friends came and hugged her.

What did Venita say to Naomie in Georgia?

Shep Rose took the Southern Charm cast to Georgia, where a fight broke out between former lovers Naomie and Craig on the first day itself.

The drama continued the next day at dinner as well. Initially, everyone praised Craig for not picking a fight with anyone, but things took a U-turn when Naomie pushed him to apologize to her. Shep, Venita and others were seen annoyed at Naomie as they wanted to have a drama-free evening.

Craig accepted his mistake and stated that he should not have talked rudely to Naomie. But the latter didn’t seem to let the conversation go. At this point, Venita supported Craig asked Naomie:

“But, can you just acknowledge the fact that at least it bothered him?”

While everyone looked shocked, Venita continued:

“I do think it might be helpful to just acknowledge his feelings right now.”

Naomie yelled, “shut up” at Venita, followed by Craig leaving the dinner table. Venita then stated that she was trying to diffuse the situation but would not accept any disrespectful behavior from Naomie. The best friends tried to sort things out later, but Naomie could not digest the fact that Venita considered Craig’s feelings over her’s.

The incident affected the duo’s friendship, and in the finale, Naomie told Venita that they were not friends anymore.

Going by Southern Charm Season 8 reunion preview, Venita’s friends’ list seemed to have been shortened by the end of the season. Madison LeCroy was seen slamming Venita in the clip for criticizing her behind her back. Last week, Leva Bonaparte called out Venita for leaking private information to Madison.

Only time will tell whether Venita will return to Season 9. Meanwhile, viewers can watch the reunion episode of Southern Charm Season 8 on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

