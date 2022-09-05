Who is Audra Frimpong's husband? Married to Medicine Season 9 newbie plans her wedding in Episode 9

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour packed time frame saw the cast members navigate their professional lives and personal relationships. While some reeled from past arguments, others dealt with family dynamics and marital problems in the household.

Season 9 of Married to Medicine saw the debut of Audra Frimpong. She was introduced as Heavenly's friend, and instantly had an argument with Toya during the ladies' Las Vegas trip, thereby making her mark on the required drama this year. On this week's episode, fans witnessed an exclusive clip of Audra and her husband Dr. Martin Curry.

The couple were seen planning their wedding in the episode. The two got married in 2021, which is when Season 9 of Married to Medicine was filmed.

More details on Married to Medicine newbie Audra's husband Dr. Martin Currry

32-year-old newbie, Audra Frimpong, is married to a dentist named Martin Curry. Martin owns a boutique dental office named Dr. Martin Curry Dentistry. He went to Howard University in Washington D.C.

He and Audra first met on a mutual friend's rooftop during Howard's Homecoming Weekend. Following their coincidental meeting, Audra learned that Martin lived in Atlanta. By the end of the night, the duo had agreed to go on a formal date once they got back to their home city. The two have been going strong since then.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and their wedding took place in Atlanta on New Year's Eve 2021.

While Audra is married to a dentist, thereby justifying her place on Married to Medicine, she herself is a practicing attorney, who currently works as a real estate lawyer at the Hawes Law Firm in Atlanta. She obtained her degree from the Syracuse University College of Law.

Audra juggles many roles. She is an attorney, a newly-wed, a reality star and also a mother. She has a son named Kingston from a previous relationship. The mother-son duo share a close bond.

A look back at Audra's argument with Toya on Married to Medicine

During one particular dinner on their Las Vegas trip, the ladies played a game called "Never Have I Ever," which involved the cast members drinking alcohol. However, Dr. Jackie refused to consume any alcohol owing to her health issues, and was slammed by Toya for the same.

When Married to Medicine newbie Audra tried to side with Dr. Jackie, Toya ended up terming her "not a good lawyer," which irked the attorney. Both Audra and Toya got into an argument following that. Although the duo haven't argued since, the conflict is bound to resurface once Audra begins to interact more with the ladies.

Season 9 has seen both the ladies and their husbands contributing to the ongoing drama. With many other issues cropping up this season, only time will tell how the ladies fare, and what else is in store for them in the upcoming episodes.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Married to Medicine on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

