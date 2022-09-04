What time will Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 9 air Bravo? Release date, synopsis and more about the show

Married to Medicine season 9 is set to return with a brand-new episode on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The episode will feature the ladies as they navigate between personal struggles and professional commitments. While some deal with arguments, others have trouble in their marriages and in maintaining personal relationships with family.

On this week's episode, Heavenly is seen dealing with her mother's deteriorating health. She opens up to her husband about not being in control of her emotions while going through this trauma, while Contessa and the other ladies pray for the star and her mother's well-being.

Cast members of Married to Medicine season 9 include the familiar faces of Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, and Miss Quad Webb, as well as newcomers Audra Frimpong and Dr. Martin Curry.

What to expect from Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 9?

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, fans will witness some major drama in the lives of the cast members. The episode will witness arguments as ladies bring up past issues, manage their households, entertain unwanted family members and struggle dealing with their respective family's well-being. The cast members will be seen facing all obstacles together.

Episode 9 of the show will have Heavenly opening up to her husband about her blowout at Contessa after the latter lashed out at the couple. Although the two ladies had mended their issues during the final leg of their Las Vegas trip, Contessa was upset after Heavenly's husband Dr Damon called out the ladies' fight.

Although Dr Damon generalized his statement that the ladies' drama on Married to Medicine was potentially hurting people, Contessa pointed out Heavenly being at the forefront of the problem, which visibly upset Heavenly. The two ladies continued arguing and when Dr Damon pointed out their disrespect towards him, Contessa said:

"I'm not your wife. Don't lecture me. We in the same place. We make the same amount of money and we do the same damn thing..Like, dude imma need you to keep it in your household. We good."

Meanwhile, marital issues are cropping up between Toya and her husband Eugene. On last week's episode, Toya accused her husband of not being present for their kids following an incident where their son Avery was accused of stealing. Although Eugene didn't agree with the accusation, it caused a disagreement between the two.

The Married to Medicine couple are seen raising concerns about their marriage in a preview clip. Toya sat down with a counselor and revealed that the couple weren't spending a lot of "romantic time" with each other and it wasn't the life she envisioned. The star also made it clear that she wasn't happy in the marriage, while Eugene revealed to Damon that he wasn't sure how long he could keep this going.

Anila is facing the repurcussions of inviting her parents to live with the family so that they can take care of her kids after their Nanny moves out. However, it doesn't make the couple's lives any easier as she is seen struggling to deal with her mother.

The Bravo show has been extremely popular amongst viewers and has been gaining a lot of momentum since its debut. The series has witnessed love, romance, and friendship, but at the same time, friction amongst the ladies and their husbands, all while trying to manage their respective professions. The show is often criticized for some of its aspects but has managed to stay strong this season by providing adequate drama.

Married to Medicine has been serving glitz, glam, fashion, drama and so much more throughout its seasons and this year hasn't been any different. The ladies are yet to encounter more fights, arguments and altercations as the season progresses through the upcoming episodes.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Married to Medicine this Sunday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

Edited by Somava