"She gone do it again": Married to Medicine fans feel Heavenly's apology to Contessa is fake

Tonight in Married to Medicine, the cast members enjoyed their Las Vegas trip, which included a fancy dinner and a visit to a strip club. At the strip club, the host invited Heavenly up on stage, where she danced with men. The ladies shot a video of the same, with the intention of posting it on social media.

The next day at breakfast, Constessa asked the ladies to give her a four-minute video so that she could edit it. Jackie and Simone volunteered to do it themselves and told Heavenly that they would show it in the theater to tell her what a friend's video should look like. Contessa said that even though they ruined the first intervention, sabotaging her was not the goal here.

Heavenly then began to cry and said that she did not think much about Contessa while posting her YouTube videos. She admitted to lacking maturity and blamed it on her childhood issues. Contessa and the other cast members hugged her and claimed that she was making head way to change herself.

Married to Medicine fans felt that Heavenly's apology was not genuine and that she was going to post such videos again on social media. They felt that the apology was just so she could escape the consequences of her own actions, and stop the video of her dancing with men from being posted online.

Married to Medicine fans dont believe a word Heavenly had to say

Despite Heavenly claiming that hurting her friends was never her intention, viewers who watched the latest episode of Married to Medicine felt that she was shifting blame to all the wrong reasons and claimed that her apology was fake.

PYD_Nae @prettygirl_Nae_ #Married2Med Heavenly may have experienced childhood trauma but that's absolutely no reason for her to be talking about her so called friends online #marriedtomedicine Heavenly may have experienced childhood trauma but that's absolutely no reason for her to be talking about her so called friends online #marriedtomedicine #Married2Med

Courtney @hellokitty3482 Heavenly is so full of shit, don’t dish out all the nasty shit you do to everyone and then cry whenever people say anything to you #marriedtomedicine Heavenly is so full of shit, don’t dish out all the nasty shit you do to everyone and then cry whenever people say anything to you #marriedtomedicine

Realitybaebabe @realitybaebabe1 Heavenly is “sincere” until the next time 🙄 bc trust and believe there will be a next time 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ #marriedtomedicine Heavenly is “sincere” until the next time 🙄 bc trust and believe there will be a next time 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ #marriedtomedicine

Pixie Patrick @PatrickPixie007 #marriedtomedicine ....If Contessa believes that apology she's a fool because she'll definitely do it again. Watch! #marriedtomedicine....If Contessa believes that apology she's a fool because she'll definitely do it again. Watch!

Dennis Velez, M.A. @TheDennisVelez



#Married2Med #marriedtomedicine Her voice get squeaky and she pretending to cry but not a single tear came out. Her voice get squeaky and she pretending to cry but not a single tear came out. #Married2Med #marriedtomedicine https://t.co/Mw8yWipykb

A recap of Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 6

Last week on Married to Medicine, the ladies continued their trip to Las Vegas. When Audra confronted Toya about her saying that Audra was not a good lawyer, Toya claimed that she was just joking at the time. However, Audra did not believe her and emphasized her African woman lineage, going on to point out that they don’t play about their careers.

When Toya asked Audra why she was being so angry about a mere joke, Audra said that she was not angry at her. At the lunch, the other ladies kept quiet.

The description for last week's episode said:

"As the fun continues in Vegas, the ladies play a game where Toya reveals a secret; Audra calls out Toya for questioning her skills as an attorney; the dispute between Contessa and Heavenly rears its ugly head; Toya faces her greatest fears."

During the episode, Heavenly fought Contessa despite planning on apologizing to her. At the brunch, when the ladies were talking about arguments with husbands, Simone revealed that she was writing a book about her marriage and bouncing back from almost getting divorced.

When Contessa said that she did not like other people talking about someone else’s personal issues, Heavenly pointed out that nobody could decide her marriage choices apart from her.

Simone then came in between the two and accused Heavenly of talking about Contessa’s personal life in her YouTube videos. Heavenly stated that things about her marriage were already public, but Contessa said that they could have affected her life.

Heavenly then claimed that Contessa was misdirecting her anger about her marriage towards her. This statement worsened the ongoing fight between the two, who then started to shout at each other. They had to be physically stopped by the other cast members.

Married to Medicine airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal