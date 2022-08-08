"That girl can't watch her kids": Fans slam Anila after she suggests her mother take care of her kids on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour packed time frame saw quite a lot of drama between the ladies as well as their husbands and partners. The cast members navigated their personal and professional relationships, as well as engaged in multiple arguments throughout the course of the episode.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Anila raised concerns about not being able to manage her kids all by herself while working simultaneously and suggested to her husband, Dr Kiran, that they either find a new nanny or bring her parents to live with them.

Fans criticized Anila for not being able to take care of her kids by herself. One tweeted:

Married to Medicine star Anila talks to Kiran about having her mom living with them

Over the past few weeks, viewers have witnessed Anila losing her nanny Mrs Gomez, who used to take care of her kids. After the nanny moved out of the house, the Married to Medicine star tried very hard to find someone else to take care of her two kids but was unsuccessful in her search. She herself didn't have the time to take care of the kids owing to all the work piling up on her.

On this week's episode, Anila and her kids went to Dr. Kiran's office for dinner. There, Anila conveyed her concerns to her husband and told him that she was struggling to manage her kids and while pursuing blogging at the same time. She also spoke about finding it difficult to navigate personal and professional commitments.

The Sajja family ordered in some pizza for dinner, and Anila seized the opportunity to point out that the she has had to order in a lot of food on a daily basis since Mrs Gomez left them. When Kiran asked if she could get any professional work done at home, she said:

"I mean, these--these kids are around me a lot."

The scene then shifted to viewers witnessing Anila struggling to manage her kids, who were constantly around her and created a ruckus throughout. While addressing her concerns, she told Kiran:

"I'm kind of nervous because with Ms. Gomez gone, I'm getting so busy with blogging. I'm getting emails left and right about things...and getting invited to things. So there's a lot."

When Dr Kiran suggested that the Married to Medicine star find a new nanny, Anila confessed that she had tried her best, but did not find anyone she could really trust with her kids. She then suggested an idea that didn't sit well with her husband.

Anila asked Kiran if he was okay with the former's mother coming and living with them, primarily to take care of their kids so they didn't have to go through the daunting experience of finding yet another nanny. However, Kiran's experience with his wife's mother living in the house wasn't great because she made a mess of the house and constantly interfered in his business.

The Married to Medicine star suggested that they do a trial with her parents for a few weeks. However, Kiran felt that his wife had an ulterior motive and just wanted to have her mother move in with them.

Fans react to Married to Medicine star Anila raising concerns about not having a baby sitter

Fans slammed Anila for not being able to raise her children and constantly depending on someone else to look after them. Some reactions on Twitter read:

Lindsay @_LindsayG When you have to raise the kids you birthed. #Married2Med When you have to raise the kids you birthed. #Married2Med https://t.co/biZFrOpGoV

Lady Gemini @ms_ksw



I see why Ms. Gomez left. She got tired of doing all of the work.



#married2med #marriedtomedicine Lawd this woman is really on TV telling the people she doesn't want to raise her own children. 'She's been super busy with the blog since Ms. Gomez left.'I see why Ms. Gomez left. She got tired of doing all of the work. Lawd this woman is really on TV telling the people she doesn't want to raise her own children. 'She's been super busy with the blog since Ms. Gomez left.'I see why Ms. Gomez left. She got tired of doing all of the work. #married2med #marriedtomedicine

Nichelle_D 🗣 @Nichelle_D Anila, girl, raise yo own damn kids. Damn. Women throughout the millenniums have been doing the same dang thing, no blinks. Have a relationship with those children and be a mother. Blogging can take a back seat. #Married2Med #Married2Med icine #MarriedToMed #MarriedToMed icine Anila, girl, raise yo own damn kids. Damn. Women throughout the millenniums have been doing the same dang thing, no blinks. Have a relationship with those children and be a mother. Blogging can take a back seat. #Married2Med #Married2Medicine #MarriedToMed #MarriedToMedicine

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Anila wanna spend her day blogging so now she’s gonna push the kids on her mother to avoid doing what she’s supposed to as a mom. Smfh #Married2Med Anila wanna spend her day blogging so now she’s gonna push the kids on her mother to avoid doing what she’s supposed to as a mom. Smfh #Married2Med https://t.co/6Sh1f9XNes

Thru the Grapevine Podcast @ThruTheVinePod Has Anila never heard of a working mom? Most people do not have full time childcare in their homes. If she ever met a single mom she’d think they were a magician #married2med Has Anila never heard of a working mom? Most people do not have full time childcare in their homes. If she ever met a single mom she’d think they were a magician #married2med

Sarah @The_Lovely_Miss Anila is stressed out having to parent her own kids, smh. #Married2Med Anila is stressed out having to parent her own kids, smh. #Married2Med

Barri🦋 @lovebbarri #MarriedToMedicine Anila, they are you KIDS. You don’t have a 9-5. Like what? You’re so busy in Toya’s business, go take parenting tips from her while you’re at it. #Married2Med #Married2Med icine Anila, they are you KIDS. You don’t have a 9-5. Like what? You’re so busy in Toya’s business, go take parenting tips from her while you’re at it. #Married2Med #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Medicine

Senior Mama @mama_senior Anila! Why have kids if you don’t want to be a parent! I see this is going to be your storyline! #married2med Anila! Why have kids if you don’t want to be a parent! I see this is going to be your storyline! #married2med https://t.co/UIhcnRdWUP

