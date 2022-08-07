What time will Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 5 air on Bravo? Details explored

Bravo's Married to Medicine is all set to return for an all-new episode on Sunday night at 9pm ET/PT. The famed reality TV series follows seven women who either work in the medical field or have husbands who work in the same field.

The upcoming episode of Married to Medicine features a confrontation between Eugene and Kiran over the latter's and his wife's Halloween costumes. More drama is on the way for the series.

With less than a few hours left, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming episode of Married to Medicine.

What to expect on Married to Medicine Season 9, Episode 5:

In the forthcoming episode of Married to Medicine, Jackie and Simone attempt to bring the ladies back together by planning a trip to Las Vegas. Titled An Axe to Grind, the official synopsis for episode 5 reads:

"Still upset by Anila and Kiran's Halloween costumes, Eugene confronts Kiran; Jackie and Simone plan a trip to Las Vegas in an attempt to bring the ladies together."

In a sneak peek shared on social media, Simone and the ladies make their way to Las Vegas. The Married to Medicine stars make their way to their car, and the first thing they question about is the alcohol. Jackie then replies saying:

"I made sure you guys had something to quench your thirst. It is right here, it's called water. Now if I look around the room I think water can help everyone around here."

During her confessional, Jackie added that her Married to Medicine co-stars were looking for a good time with alcohol. She continued to say that water makes the body good.

But the ladies have no interest in staying sober during their trip.

Here's a brief recap on what happened last week in Married to Medicine Season 3, Episode 4

Last week on Married to Medicine, Simone and Cecil hosted a Halloween party at their home. Anila and Kiran Sajja made a grand entry during the party and also cracked a joke about Eugene and Toya. They made fun of the couple's frequent moves, which irritated them.

Eugene took offense to the joke made by Kiran and his wife. This ended with him confronting Kiran and claiming that he was coupling up with his wife to make jokes about him and his wife.

Apart from that, there was drama between Contessa and Heavenly as well. They got into a heated argument about the latter's YouTube content. Apparently, Heavely posted videos sharing details about her co-stars' private lives.

Toya, Simone and Contessa planned an intervention for Heavenly because of the content she shared. They claimed Heavenly's sole motive was to gain followers on social media. Although the ladies had presentations and more things prepared for the intervention, Heavenly just laughed at the issues they were pin-pointing at.

Her co-stars assumed that Heavenly would feel bad for the videos she posted and would apologize, but instead she showed no remorse. Contessa was the one who felt the most upset by Heavenly's reaction.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

