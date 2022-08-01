Why are fans split over Heavenly and Contessa's fight on Married to Medicine Season 9?

Married to Medicine aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The hit series showcases the lives of a group of seven women who either work in the medical field themselves or have partners who do. Viewers are fed adequate drama as the ladies juggle their lives and navigate personal and professional relationships.

Heavenly's intervention this week didn't end well and that was reflected in the fight between her and Contessa. Following her intervention, Heavenly left Contessa's house and had an emotional outburst.

The Married to Medicine ladies got into a fight over Heavenly's YouTube channel content. Contessa, Toya and Simone planned an intervention for Heavenly over the content where she shared details about the personal lives of other ladies with the sole motive of gaining more followers on her social media account.

Meanwhile, fans were split about the issue. While some felt that Heavenly only said things that were out in public, others felt that airing Contessa's marital issues on her channel wasn't the right thing to do.

What happened between Heavenly and Contessa in the latest episode of Married to Medicine?

Contessa and Heavenly had an argument over the latter's description of Contessa being upset about her marital issues. This ensued a fight between the duo where Heavenly was criticized for opinionating on a marriage that lasted for over 15 years. With the fight only getting intense this week, it is expected to stir up more drama in the upcoming episodes.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Contessa, Simone and Toya's intervention for Heavenly didn't end well. Heavenly felt betrayed and hurt by the accusation that she was using her YouTube channel to talk about the ladies' personal issues only to gain more followers and subscribers.

While the ladies had a whole presentation ready for the intervention, Heavenly just laughed at all the issues, which irked Contessa. The latter thought that Heavenly would be sorry for speaking about the ladies publicly, however, when she didn't show any regret, Contessa was very disappointed.

When Jackie went to talk to Heavenly, the latter said that Contessa should have a problem with her husband and not her. She only did it because everything was already public. Heavenly proceeded to say that she and Contessa would never be able to break the ice and be friends.

Fans have differing opinions about the clash between Heavenly and Contessa

Fans were split over Heavenly and Contessa's fight. Many believed that Contessa should be embarrassed by her husband's actions and not Heavenly's, pointing out that the latter had only spoken about what was already known. Some, however, called out Heavenly for running her mouth about Contessa's private life.

Gabriella @xoxoItsGabby Heavenly is gonna talk about the wrong person one day. Her mouth is recklesssss & she’s a big coward when she gets called out. #Married2Med Heavenly is gonna talk about the wrong person one day. Her mouth is recklesssss & she’s a big coward when she gets called out. #Married2Med

AktinaFool @AktinaFool Heavenly has diarrhea of the mouth you might as well forgo that friendship now #Married2Med Heavenly has diarrhea of the mouth you might as well forgo that friendship now #Married2Med https://t.co/PrGuf3fkOZ

maxwell724 @maxwell724 So Heavenly feels betrayed? She done dragged and talked ish about everyone but she feels betrayed? #Married2Med So Heavenly feels betrayed? She done dragged and talked ish about everyone but she feels betrayed? #Married2Med https://t.co/hSYVJC7yNb

Shannelle Hooten @ShannelleNo_5 Heavenly comes from a very toxic and rough childhood. She didn’t have any friends. So she did not get to acquire the social skills and relationships she needed to be able to know how to treat other people. Which is why she treats all of her friends like crap. #Married2Med Heavenly comes from a very toxic and rough childhood. She didn’t have any friends. So she did not get to acquire the social skills and relationships she needed to be able to know how to treat other people. Which is why she treats all of her friends like crap. #Married2Med

ᑲᥙggᥡ 𝗍һᥱ 𝖿іᥒᥱssᥱ g᥆ძ @Aphrodisiaddic I think had Heavenly took a BIT of accountability we wouldn't get the season we about to get with her & Contessa... That's not Contessa using you for a storyline but you giving Contessa a storyline to use 🤷🏾‍♀️ #Married2Med I think had Heavenly took a BIT of accountability we wouldn't get the season we about to get with her & Contessa... That's not Contessa using you for a storyline but you giving Contessa a storyline to use 🤷🏾‍♀️ #Married2Med

#marriedtomedicine

#married2med #Married2Medicine Contessa threw her husband under the bus for her kids to see all last season! She embarrassed her whole family on national TV and now wants to blame Dr. Heavenly. Am I missing something? WTF??? Contessa threw her husband under the bus for her kids to see all last season! She embarrassed her whole family on national TV and now wants to blame Dr. Heavenly. Am I missing something? WTF???#marriedtomedicine#married2med #Married2Medicine https://t.co/bCjMY5uZiD

Real Seperated Housewife of AL. @laughfunnyhaha #married2med Contessa girl go on, you wasn’t even this mad at Scott last year was he was out here lyin and showing the men pics of the admin assistant that he was trying to hire. Heavenly is right next mad at ya husband… #MarriedToMedicine Contessa girl go on, you wasn’t even this mad at Scott last year was he was out here lyin and showing the men pics of the admin assistant that he was trying to hire. Heavenly is right next mad at ya husband… #MarriedToMedicine #married2med

Candiace’s Turban @LegendaryTurban So let me get this straight heavenly comments were *checks notes* “hurtful” to contessa but Scott’s behavior all last season wasn’t hurtful enough to leave his ass ? #Married2Med So let me get this straight heavenly comments were *checks notes* “hurtful” to contessa but Scott’s behavior all last season wasn’t hurtful enough to leave his ass ? #Married2Med https://t.co/sqaAL2cMQJ

What else happened on this week's episode of Married to Medicine

The one-hour-packed episode of Married to Medicine Season 9 was full of dramatic events unfolding among cast members.

The official description of episode 4, titled Party Foul, reads:

“Heavenly grapples with changing her ways; Contessa must decide whether to let go of one of her closest friendships; Anila tries to juggle work and her children; a Halloween party stunt by Anila and Kiran goes awry.”

Anila found it difficult to manage her kids without the help of her nanny Miss Gomez, who she had previously bid an emotional farewell to. Miss Gomez was very close to the family and looked after the kids as her own. The reality star opened up about raising her kids with her mother and reflected on how she was as a kid.

Simone and Cecil held their Halloween party, which led to an argument between the men. A joke by the Sajja family didn't sit well with Toya's husband Eugene, which led to an argument between him and the Sajja family. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the fight expected to continue next week.

Married to Medicine is getting more exciting with every episode and viewers will have to keep watching to find out what more is to come in this season. The ladies are bound to get into more arguments, which will lead to increased drama for fans. Only time will tell if Contessa and Heavenly will be able to make it up, or will stand apart throughout the season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Married to Medicine next Sunday on Bravo.

