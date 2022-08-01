"It was just a joke calm down": Fans slam Eugene after his outburst on the Sajja family's joke on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired yet another dramatic episode on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour packed time frame saw quite a lot of drama between the ladies as they tried navigating their personal and professional relationships. While some had fun, others jeopardized friendships. However, it did create some good television content for viewers.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Simone and Cecil hosted a Halloween party at their house. During the party, Anila and Kiran Sajja made a grand entry and a joke that didn't sit well with Toya and her husband Eugene. The former duo joked about Toya and Eugene moving around a lot, which wasn't taken in good stride.

Eugene took offense and blamed Kiran for coupling with his wife to make a joke about the former's family. Although the latter confessed that it was meant to be a joke, Eugene didn't like it and blamed Kiran for getting involved in his wife's drama.

Fans however slammed Eugene for taking it too seriously and not being able to take the joke. They also called him out for not accepting the reality behind the joke. One tweeted and said, "it was just a joke calm down lol."

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Eugene wouldn’t playing boy I never seen him this upset but I think he overreacted in kiran it was just a joke calm down lol #Married2Med Eugene wouldn’t playing boy I never seen him this upset but I think he overreacted in kiran it was just a joke calm down lol #Married2Med

Fans react to Married to Medicine star Eugene Harris's outburst on Kiran Sajja

On this week's episode, Eugene confronted Kiran Sajja for making a joke about them moving houses during Simone and Cecil's Halloween party. Eugene didn't find the joke funny and blamed Kiran for stirring up drama between the two.

On the other hand, fans thought that Eugene was making a big deal of the joke and called him out for not taking the joke in a good way. While some slammed Toya and Eugene for moving constantly, others called them out for their poor financial decisions.

Candi Carter-Petty (Queen Petty) @MzCarterPetty #Married2Med Why'd Eugene go off on Kiran like that? Hit a nerve? Truth hurts? Fake outrage? Misplaced anger? So many questions Why'd Eugene go off on Kiran like that? Hit a nerve? Truth hurts? Fake outrage? Misplaced anger? So many questions 😳😏😆💀#Married2Med https://t.co/8IeJoG8l8P

DeAndria Harris, MBA @_deandria3 Eugene is embarrassed. He needs to be mad at Toya. We all knew they made poor financial decisions when she wanted them to rent that $10k mansion and he didn’t say no. #Married2Med Eugene is embarrassed. He needs to be mad at Toya. We all knew they made poor financial decisions when she wanted them to rent that $10k mansion and he didn’t say no. #Married2Med

JordanMariee @jmbHK_ Idc Idc, Anila & Kiran dressing up as movers to troll Toya & Eugene was funny af #Married2Med Idc Idc, Anila & Kiran dressing up as movers to troll Toya & Eugene was funny af #Married2Med

GirlTalkTV ™ @GirlTalkTV__ 🤣 #Married2Med Are they for real?! Toya and Eugene moves every season. Own it, laugh it out, and move on. Are they for real?! Toya and Eugene moves every season. Own it, laugh it out, and move on. 😂🤣😂 #Married2Med https://t.co/uDSolVXvJK

Some fans claimed that Eugene should channel his anger towards his wife instead of Kiran. This was a sentiment that was echoed by a lot of other fans, some of whom appreciated Kiran and Anila's costumes.

shersters @shersters Hold up. Eugene is really this hot over a joke? Anila and Kiran's costume was absolutely hilarious. Eugene talking about not wanting to be in the women's business but is acting like a... #Married2Med Hold up. Eugene is really this hot over a joke? Anila and Kiran's costume was absolutely hilarious. Eugene talking about not wanting to be in the women's business but is acting like a... #Married2Med https://t.co/mDDYHC0AaZ

kiki 🧚🏽 @realshadyqueen after all these years THIS is what eugene chooses to be mad at?! chile please #Married2Med after all these years THIS is what eugene chooses to be mad at?! chile please #Married2Med

America Has a Problem @SkySantana



#Married2Medicine

#married2Med eugene only going after kiran cus hes an easy target to throw his weight at eugene only going after kiran cus hes an easy target to throw his weight at#Married2Medicine #married2Med

Married to Medicine couple Toya and Eugene Harris have been struggling to find their forever home

Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris's husband Eugene took offense to a joke by Anila and Kiran Sajja over their habit of frequently moving houses. Since the show's debut in 2013, viewers have seen Toya and Eugene struggling with tax issues and to find their dream home.

The Harris family decided to settle into an expensive rental after losing a $50,000 deposit on a home in Season 2. After dealing with financial issues, they decided to downsize and started building their home.

On Watch What Happens Live in March 2021, Toya opened up about selling her recently-finished home in Atlanta and said:

"Everyone says this is my dream house. First of all, I built it, I love it. I'm not Barbie. It's great, but everybody in the neighborhood was selling their homes and they were making over a million dollars over what they bought it for. So I was like, oh shoot, let me see if I can get in on it, honey."

The Married to Medicine star and her husband listed the home for $3.525 in the hopes of making a profit of over one million dollars. However, the two ultimately lowered the price to $2.999 million. Later, according to Zillow, it was revealed that the former couple sold the house in July 2021 for $2.95 million.

Although Toya introduced Anila as her friend to all the ladies on Married to Medicine, the duo's relationship quickly turned sour. This happened after the former called her friend out for not paying for her hair and makeup on time during the trip to Washington, D.C. Anila had pulled out receipts to overturn the argument at the Season 8 reunion. However, the two did make amends and apologized.

Will the new season once again turn dramatic for the two ladies? Keep watching Married to Medicine on Bravo to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far