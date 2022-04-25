2NE1's reunion; 5 reasons it was the best moment at Coachella

2NE1's reunion at Coachella marked one of the best moments of the music festival, with thousands of people still gushing about it on the internet. Iconic second-generation K-pop group 2NE1 headlined a remarkable performance at Coachella 2022.

With 2NE1 members surprising CL on stage while performing the 2011 hit I am the Best, the 2NE1 reunion also gave K-pop fans a trip down the nostalgia road. Other moments included the crowd cheering for the girl group as they reenacted the powerful I am the Best choreography. We also definitely cannot ignore Sandara Park's crazy hairdo.

Many other moments from 2NE1's reunion at Coachella made it an iconic performance. Hence, here's a list of 5 other reasons why 2NE1's reunion was the best highlight of Coachella.

Five reasons to prove 2NE1's reunion was the highlight of Coachella 2022

1) First quartet performance in six years

𝚂𝚃𝙰𝚁💫 @NanJigeumDanger



MAMA 2015 🤝 COACHELLA 2022

#2NE1 Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?MAMA 2015 🤝 COACHELLA 2022 Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes? MAMA 2015 🤝 COACHELLA 2022#2NE1 https://t.co/Lu9bJo645D

The quartet had their last performance all together at MAMA 2015 and have not been eyed at a public event ever since. Hence, the get-together between all the 2NE1 members at Coachella was an epic sight for the entire 2NE1 fandom.

After their disbandment, the fans waited long enough to see all four members together. Their wish finally came true, which to their delight, was also adorned with an impactful performance of I am the Best.

2) Second K-pop girl group to headline Coachella

Besides raising the bar at Coachella this year, 2NE1 also made history by becoming the second K-pop girl group to ever perform on Coachella's main stage.

Other than 2NE1, BLACKPINK performed at the music festival, and was the first K-pop girl group to ever secure the opportunity. Both BLACKPINK and 2NE1 were formed by YG Entertainment.

3) 2NE1's surprise appearance at CL's set

Coachella @coachella 2NE1 reuniting for



Watch the 2gether again2NE1 reuniting for @88rising ’s Head in the Clouds Forever set.Watch the @YouTube livestream for more surprises from the desert youtube.com/coachella 2gether again ♠♥♣♦ 2NE1 reuniting for @88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever set.Watch the @YouTube livestream for more surprises from the desert youtube.com/coachella https://t.co/R40ntMdx5L

Initially, fans were gathered to witness CL performing for 88rising's Head in the Clouds Forever set. However, their jaws were left open after the other 2NE1 members joined their former leader on stage.

Park Bom, Sandara Park, and Minzy joined the quartet leader to surprise the crowd. Moreover, their ability to perform their hit song better than ever was another surprise.

4) Still the best: 2NE1

2NE1's reunion was out of the blue for many. But for the girl group itself, the reunion was emotional as well. Earlier, the group shared that the disbandment news was a shock to them.

Hence, the reunion stage meant a lot to them and to CL herself as an artist. CL shared about the feeling with her fans, and also gave an update on 2NE1's further possible rendezvous.

5) Social media posts

CL @chaelinCL I am greatful and blessed to be alive with pleasure. Long enough to witness the marks I make and things I create blossom.



제가 코첼라에 초대받고 이 자리에 멤버들을 꼭 초대하고 싶었던 이유는 너무 늦어지기 전에 나의 힘으로, 우리의 힘으로 모이고 싶었기 때문이에요. I am greatful and blessed to be alive with pleasure. Long enough to witness the marks I make and things I create blossom.제가 코첼라에 초대받고 이 자리에 멤버들을 꼭 초대하고 싶었던 이유는 너무 늦어지기 전에 나의 힘으로, 우리의 힘으로 모이고 싶었기 때문이에요. https://t.co/6NLFcUUT2s

After an epic evening, all 2NE1 members shared their excitement after performing together on social media. The members posted pictures from the event, and opened up about how CL shared her Coachella invite with the other three members.

2NE1's reunion might be a hot topic for all the fans. However, CL might have dropped another big hint for her fans in the social media posts.

With 2NE1 taking the stage altogether after several years, the group might continue to surprise their fans. As seen in her post, CL hinted at more group reunions in the future. She wrote: “I will continue moving forward to the next time where I can fill this stage for a full hour.”

Blackjacks (fandom) might get lucky with the group performing more hit songs from their discography soon.

Edited by Suchitra