Why are fans divided over Toya and Audra's argument on Married to Medicine Season 9?

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a dramatic episode on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. In this week's episode, Audra snapped at Toya for calling her a bad attorney in the previous episode. The former slammed Toya for throwing shade at her career. However, Toya mentioned that it was a joke and that she didn't mean for it to be taken seriously.

Fans of the show were divided on the issue. While some felt that Toya shouldn't have bad-mouthed Audra's profession, others felt that it was just a joke and said Audra probably wanted "a moment" since she was a newcomer this season.

Fans react to Married to Medicine stars Toya and Audra's argument

In the recent episode, Audra slammed Toya for calling her a bad attorney. While the ladies were talking about how everyone was successful at the table, Audra pointed out that Toya had slandered her career as a lawyer.

However, Toya revealed that it was just a joke and that she didn't mean for it to be taken seriously. Although the duo cleared up their situation, the incident will likely play into future conflicts.

Some fans sided with Audra and slammed Toya, while others felt that Toya was taking things too seriously.

kay 🦋 @kayla_b28 I understand toya was joking 🤣 but coming at soembody’s livelihood when she has no livelihood is nasty work 🤣🤣 #Married2Med I understand toya was joking 🤣 but coming at soembody’s livelihood when she has no livelihood is nasty work 🤣🤣 #Married2Med

Miissyy @miissyybaee Once again Toya speaking on ppl careers & DOESN’T even have a regular Job!! #Married2Med Once again Toya speaking on ppl careers & DOESN’T even have a regular Job!! #Married2Med

Deon @therealdeonc It’s possible Toya has met her match. Just keep quiet sis. Don’t come after someone with degrees and coins. They worked entirely too hard to earn what they have. #Married2Med It’s possible Toya has met her match. Just keep quiet sis. Don’t come after someone with degrees and coins. They worked entirely too hard to earn what they have. #Married2Med

✨🥳✨ @research_jpg #Married2Med #MarriedToMedicine Toya likes jokes this week but not last week when the “movers” arrived #Married2Med icine Toya likes jokes this week but not last week when the “movers” arrived 👀 #Married2Med #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Medicine https://t.co/QTBezMg63y

Athena @Original_Chriss Toya just says anything and doesn’t take herself too seriously.Audra wanted a moment because it was clearly a joke. #Married2Med Toya just says anything and doesn’t take herself too seriously.Audra wanted a moment because it was clearly a joke. #Married2Med

#Married2Med Audra...... You seeking a moment. There was no need to bring this back up Audra...... You seeking a moment. There was no need to bring this back up #Married2Med

What transpired on last week's episode of Married to Medicine?

Last week's episode of Married to Medicine saw a lot of drama among the ladies. Heavenly opened up about her intervention to newbie Audra and confessed that she wished to apologize to Contessa.

Ever since the ladies held an intervention condemning Heavenly for revealing details about fellow cast members' lives just to gain followers, Contessa and Heavenly have not been on the best terms with one another.

Meanwhile, Married to Medicine star Anila revealed her concerns about not having a nanny to raise her kids. The doctor confessed that she was having trouble managing her blogging career while also taking care of her kids. She then suggested that her parents come live with them, an idea that her husband Kiran wasn't too keen on.

During their dinner in Las Vegas, the ladies played Never Have I Ever, resulting in some arguments. When Toya slammed Jackie for not consuming alcohol and ruining the spirit of the game, newbie Aurdra came to the rescue and defended Jackie by saying that it was the latter's personal choice and she should be respected for the same.

However, by the end of the Married to Medicine episode, Toya claimed that Audra wasn't a good attorney. This irked the latter, and the duo got into an argument.

Eugene and Kiran also tried sorting out their differences following the latter's joke regarding Toya and Eugene. Although Kiran apologized, he still believed that the joke was funny, and this didn't sit well with Eugene.

Married to Medicine Season 9 is getting more interesting with every passing episode. As the ladies continue to engage in drama, viewers will have to keep watching to see how the season progresses.

Will the ladies be able to sort out their differences and move forward or will emotions get the best of them? Readers can continue watching the show on Bravo.

