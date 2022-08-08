"Toya got some nerve": Fans slam Toya for calling newcomer Audra "not a good attorney" on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The ladies took to Las Vegas to blow off some steam and resolve pending differences and arguments.

The dynamics between the ladies were quite shaken up after Contessa and Heavenly's fight during the latter's intervention. However, the trip wasn't going to happen without any drama.

After reaching Las Vegas, the ladies sat down to eat and began playing a game. Seeing Jackie avoid alcohol, Toya kept asking the reason behind it, constantly badgered the former with questions. When newbie Audra came to the rescue in the situation, Toya claimed that the former was "not a good attorney."

The Married to Medicine newcomer is a real estate agent and was schocked at Toya's statement. Meanwhile, fans weren't impressed with Toya's attitude and took to social media to express their opinions. One fan tweeted:

Angie @Angietweets12 Toya got some nerve telling this lady she not a good attorney when she has no job, no career, or skills she just spends Eugene's money everyday. #married2med Toya got some nerve telling this lady she not a good attorney when she has no job, no career, or skills she just spends Eugene's money everyday. #married2med

Fans react to Married to Medicine star Toya's unruly behavior towards Audra

When Jackie refused to consume alcohol for health reasons during the game, Toya enquired as to why the ladies had to "make special privileges" for the former. When Audra intervened and exclaimed that it was Jackie's personal choice whether to drink or not, Toya exclaimed that Audra wasn't a "good attorney."

This irked Audra, who debuted this season. She claimed that Toya didn't know her well enough to make an assessment that way. After other ladies accused the latter of assassinating the Married to Medicine newbie's character, Toya confessed that she didn't, in fact, know Audra well and just did it for fun.

Fans weren't impressed with Toya's behavior and took to social media to express their concerns and disappointment.

Raedamaeys @raedamaeys Did Toya just tell that lady she is not a good attorney?! 🥴🥴🥴 #Married2Med Did Toya just tell that lady she is not a good attorney?! 🥴🥴🥴#Married2Med

Name cannot be blank @tony_objects #marriedtomed

icine Toya had the nerve to tell that woman she's not a good attorney without knowing anything about her. What is Toya good at other than moving, spending money, and perpetual self care? #married2med #marriedtomed icine Toya had the nerve to tell that woman she's not a good attorney without knowing anything about her. What is Toya good at other than moving, spending money, and perpetual self care? #married2med #marriedtomed #marriedtomedicine

Kim Possible. @Kim_Buh_Lee why did toya said Audra isn’t a good attorney?????? girl… sit down #Married2Med why did toya said Audra isn’t a good attorney?????? girl… sit down #Married2Med

earphonejack95 ♑️ @taylorann112 #Married2Med Wait…Toya said Audra’s not a good attorney because she stood up for Jackie in her not wanting to drink? Girl if you don’t get-! Wait…Toya said Audra’s not a good attorney because she stood up for Jackie in her not wanting to drink? Girl if you don’t get-! 😠😠😠 #Married2Med

Adjoa Hackman @AdjoaHackman



Toya, what is it that you do again? #m2m #marriedtomedicine Wtf? Why would you say Audra isn’t a good attorney?Toya, what is it that you do again? #Married2Med Wtf? Why would you say Audra isn’t a good attorney? Toya, what is it that you do again? #Married2Med #m2m #marriedtomedicine https://t.co/u0s3WKO5Hr

jt🫶🏽 @allthingsmunji cause excuse me toya, what do YOU do? #Married2Med twitter.com/JaysRealityBlo… jay @JaysRealityBlog #Married2Med Meet newbie Audra, and preview some drama she has with Toya coming up! Meet newbie Audra, and preview some drama she has with Toya coming up! 👀🔥 #Married2Med https://t.co/PVlUtOjAAv Did toya jus say she’s not a good attorney? Oh she earned thatcause excuse me toya, what do YOU do? #M2M Did toya jus say she’s not a good attorney? Oh she earned that😂😂 cause excuse me toya, what do YOU do? #M2M #Married2Med twitter.com/JaysRealityBlo…

thickandbougie @thickandbougie_ #married2med It is not lost on me that Bravo brought on a whole real estate attorney to come for Toya. Bravo is so messy It is not lost on me that Bravo brought on a whole real estate attorney to come for Toya. Bravo is so messy 😂😂 #married2med

What transpired on Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 5?

Episode 5 began with Kiran and Eugene resolving their differences. After the former and his wife made a joke about Eugene and Toya's frequent changing of houses, an argument ensued between the two men.

On this week's episode, both the men tried to make amends, but it didn't go as smoothly as they had planned to. While Eugene was completely offended by the joke and wanted a sincere apology, Kiran still found the joke really funny. Although the latter apologized for hurting Eugene, he stood by the joke he made.

Later on in the episode, Anila took her kids to her husband's office to have dinner together. She raised concerns over not having a nanny for the kids anymore after Mrs. Gomez, their former nanny, moved out. She confessed that it was difficult managing her professional career while looking after the kids.

Anila then suggested to Kiran that her parents come and live with them, but the latter was not sold on the idea as he had horrendous experiences with his wife's parents whenever they visited.

Heavenly updated Audra with the former's intervention session and confessed that she was hurt by the way her fellow Married to Medicine cast members treated her. However, she also explained that she was ready to apologize to Contessa for her behavior either privately or publicly.

The Vegas trip in Season 9 of the series has just begun and there is more drama to follow in the upcoming episodes. The feud between Audra and Toya will continue next week as well as Heavenly trying to make amends with Contessa. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics play out next time.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Married to Medicine next Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

