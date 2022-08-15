"Simone should have left it alone": Fans slam Simone after she ignites the fight between Heavenly and Contessa on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour packed time frame saw the ladies having fun in Las Vegas while also indulging in some much-needed drama.

This week, past issues were brought up, leading to a massive blowout between Contessa and Heavenly. The latter's plan to apologize to Contessa went down the drain as the two got into a fight. However, it was Simone who ignited the fight by pressing Heavenly to remind her about her mistake of talking about Contessa's personal life in her video.

Fans slammed Simone for adding fuel to the fire by bringing Heavenly and Contessa's issues to the forefront. One tweeted:

Heyyyy Yall Heyyyyy💜 @heyyyallheyyy Simone should have left it alone. She messy! Heavenly already apologized in her text to Contessa. I’m wouldn’t keep apologizing every time y’all wanna talk about it. #Married2Med Simone should have left it alone. She messy! Heavenly already apologized in her text to Contessa. I’m wouldn’t keep apologizing every time y’all wanna talk about it. #Married2Med

Married to Medicine star Simone addresses Heavenly and Contessa's issues

When the ladies gathered for brunch, they opened up about dealing with any form of argument with their respective husbands. Simone revealed that she and her husband were planning to write a book about their journey, after bouncing back from almost getting divorced.

While sharing their experiences on Married to Medicine, Simone and the other ladies talked about how they had been each other's support through difficult times and opened up about how they dealt with issues in their marriages. This is when Contessa revealed that she was not appreciative of other people talking about someone's personal life, hinting at Heavenly's video.

Contessa said:

"It's dangerous for people to hate everybody in your circle. If you got too many people in your life, too many decisions, too many people talking into your life, you're probably ineffective. You're trying to do what everybody wants you to do."

Heavenly responded by stating that nobody could make a decision about her marriage apart from her. However, Simone saw this as an opportunity to address the issues between Heavenly and Contessa and blamed the former for talking about Contessa's personal life on a public platform.

The Married to Medicine star ignited the fire and said:

"But it hurts your feelings if somebody makes up some sh*t about about your man....and that's what Contessa's trying to tell you."

Heavenly responded by stating that she didn't do anything wrong and had only said things about Contessa that were already public. Contessa, however, slammed her by saying that "words have power," and that it could have affected her life.

After Heavenly pointed out that Contessa was mad at her husband and was misdirecting her anger, it led to a huge blowout between the duo on Married to Medicine. Both ladies kept screaming at each other and it got to the extent that their fellow cast members had to eventually separate them.

Fans slam Simone for sparking the fight between Contessa and Heavenly

Fans of the show were unimpressed with Simone and blamed her for igniting the fire between Heavenly and Contessa. Some reactions on Twitter read:

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ Ma’am!

#Married2Med Simone is killing me acting all perplexed at the day being full of drama as if she isn’t the one who set everything off?!Ma’am! Simone is killing me acting all perplexed at the day being full of drama as if she isn’t the one who set everything off?! 😂Ma’am!#Married2Med

JAZZY-MEL @JazzyMel4u Simone is too damn old to still be this damn petty!! She started this fight and ruined a nice brunch. #Married2Med Simone is too damn old to still be this damn petty!! She started this fight and ruined a nice brunch. #Married2Med https://t.co/5VTXp1PFQN

❤BOSSLADY🍭 @luvme360_6 Simone was being messy she could’ve left all that out she didn’t have to bring the drama there the trip was good before her mentioning the Contessa and heavily mess #Married2Med Simone was being messy she could’ve left all that out she didn’t have to bring the drama there the trip was good before her mentioning the Contessa and heavily mess #Married2Med https://t.co/Nlj9X1fBX8

Michelle Fletcher @BreakOutGIRL3 Simone I like you sis but you was messy on that one. #Married2Med Simone I like you sis but you was messy on that one. #Married2Med

Nyyyy @Naiiyaaaa__ #marriedtomedicine This whole thing started cause Simone wanted to be messy…it’s a time and place for everything and this wasn’t it #Married2Med This whole thing started cause Simone wanted to be messy…it’s a time and place for everything and this wasn’t it #Married2Med #marriedtomedicine

Season 9 of Married to Medicine has been proving to be an interesting season so far. Viewers are witnessing adequate drama and by the looks of it, there seems to be more lined up for the upcoming episodes.

Next week, Heavenly will try to apologize to Contessa and sort out their differences. Will that put this fight to rest or will it lead to yet another blowout?

To find out, don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of Married to Medicine next Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

