"Cone-Tessa needs to pipe down": Fans side with Dr. Damon after Contessa lashes out at him on Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 8

Married to Medicine returned with a drama-packed episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The ladies are back from their fun-filled vacation in Las Vegas and now have to get back to managing their professional careers and personal relationships on the home front.

On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, Contessa lashed out at Heavenly's husband Dr. Damon after he asked the ladies to put an end to their fight. Contessa accused him of taking his wife's side and blamed Heavenly for airing her personal issues in public. This argument led to Dr. Damon and Heavenly exiting the scene.

Fans, however, didn't appreciate the way Contessa behaved with Dr. Damon and took to social media to express their feelings. One tweeted:

Kema Benjamin @divalegaleagle Cone-Tessa needs to pipe down. Dr. Damon was checking his wife and holding them both accountable. If there was any disrespect your husband would have and should have spoken up. He didn't! #Married2Med Cone-Tessa needs to pipe down. Dr. Damon was checking his wife and holding them both accountable. If there was any disrespect your husband would have and should have spoken up. He didn't! #Married2Med

Married to Medicine star Contessa lashes out at Heavenly's husband

While Contessa, Simone and Heavenly were having dinner with their respective husbands, they began discussing Simone and Cecil's book. The group then proceeded to talk about how each of the couples met and shared some of their memories together.

However, what started off as an interesting discussion quickly turned into a heated argument as past issues were brought up.

Heavely and Contessa had just mended their issues after the latter had previously accused her co-star of airing her relationship with her husband on a public platform just to gain subscribers and followers.

Although Heavenly constantly denied the accusations, she ultimately apologized for causing hurt to Contessa during the final leg of their Las Vegas trip on Married to Medicine.

Unfortunately, it seems like the issue has not quite been resolved yet.

In the latest episode, when Simone stated that "marriage is amazing when it's good, when it's bad, it's bad," Heavenly's husband Dr. Damon took the opportunity to address the issues that the ladies had and how their words could potentially hurt people. Although he generalized his statement, Contessa was quick to question if he was talking about his wife Heavenly.

OMFGRealityTV @OMFGRealityTV Damon talks about how the ladies can be disrespectful; Contessa and Heavenly gets into a disagreement. #Married2Med Damon talks about how the ladies can be disrespectful; Contessa and Heavenly gets into a disagreement. #Married2Med https://t.co/J2DQDQsy00

Heavenly was visibly upset at the reference being thrown her way and Contessa labeling her as a "culprit." In a confessional, Contessa said:

"We all have fears about being vulnerable. Why would they use that against you if they were your friend? That's literally exactly what happened with Heavenly. That's exactly what she did."

While Contessa confessed that one shouldn't share their personal issues with people, Married to Medicine co-star Heavenly retorted back by saying that one shouldn't say stuff about their relationship with their husbands if they don't want it to be repeated elsewhere.

Although Dr. Damon tried to stop the two, they continued arguing. He later deemed this to be a "lack of respect" towards him. After he called the ladies' argument "bulls**t," Contessa accused him of taking his wife's side, which irked Heavenly, leading to a full blown argument between the stars.

In a confessional, Contessa called out Damon and said:

"I'm not your wife. Don't lecture me. We in the same place. We make the same amount of money and we do the same damn thing..Like, dude imma need you to keep it in your household. We good."

The fight on Married to Medicine got very heated, following which Damon and Heavenly left the dinner.

Fans slam Contessa and side with Dr. Damon

Fans sided with Dr. Damon for bringing up the issue and subtly calling the ladies out on their drama. They also slammed Contessa for her behavior towards him.

Check out what they have to say about the issue.

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ Dr. Damon said everyone was wrong & Contessa acting like he’s only talking to her. Ma’am. For once. Relax. #Married2Med Dr. Damon said everyone was wrong & Contessa acting like he’s only talking to her. Ma’am. For once. Relax. #Married2Med

The Millennial Messterpiece @HelloGabrielleR

Dr. Damon was not sizing you or your credentials. It’s okay to be corrected and not everyone is going to be as kind as Dr. Damon. #marriedtomedicine Contessa, just stfu. Dr. Damon was coming from a place of peace and respect. Like don’t do that now.Dr. Damon was not sizing you or your credentials. It’s okay to be corrected and not everyone is going to be as kind as Dr. Damon. #Married2Med Contessa, just stfu. Dr. Damon was coming from a place of peace and respect. Like don’t do that now. Dr. Damon was not sizing you or your credentials. It’s okay to be corrected and not everyone is going to be as kind as Dr. Damon. #Married2Med #marriedtomedicine

Alison B @_theAlisonB_ Contessa was wrong, period, during the conversation with Damon. He’s right. What y’all are arguing about is bullshit at the end of the day. ESPECIALLY if y’all “let it go” in Vegas 🙄 #Married2Med #Married2Med icine Contessa was wrong, period, during the conversation with Damon. He’s right. What y’all are arguing about is bullshit at the end of the day. ESPECIALLY if y’all “let it go” in Vegas 🙄 #Married2Med #Married2Medicine

KamarMax @Kamar99758095 Contessa , Dr.Kimes did nothing wrong! You were rude; you're a guest in someone's home! #Married2Med Contessa , Dr.Kimes did nothing wrong! You were rude; you're a guest in someone's home!#Married2Med

Brenda Brownlove @BBrownlove 🏾 🏾 🏾 #Married2Med CONEtessa embarrassed herself coming for the best tv husband. They dragging her up and down my timeline. So tacky and fake. Queen @Dr_Heavenly , Dr. Damon deserves all the applause for tonight AGAIN CONEtessa embarrassed herself coming for the best tv husband. They dragging her up and down my timeline. So tacky and fake. Queen @Dr_Heavenly, Dr. Damon deserves all the applause for tonight AGAIN👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Married2Med

Dr. Heavenly @Dr_Heavenly Oh nooo @drcontessamd you do not make the same as #DRDamon . Is. Board certified in 4 different specialties.. and owns his own surgical center Don’t you ever in your life compare yourself to us. There is no comparison! #Married2med Oh nooo @drcontessamd you do not make the same as #DRDamon. Is. Board certified in 4 different specialties.. and owns his own surgical center Don’t you ever in your life compare yourself to us. There is no comparison! #Married2med

Wrldsfnstchoc @hudyme09 See that’s Contessa problem & why she has issues in her own marriage. Damon met no disrespect & was only tryna make peace…but her ego couldn’t allow her to see that. She makes things all about her. #Married2Med See that’s Contessa problem & why she has issues in her own marriage. Damon met no disrespect & was only tryna make peace…but her ego couldn’t allow her to see that. She makes things all about her. #Married2Med

FAMUGradPinknGreen #1908 💕💚 #SupportHBCUS @4evahaka #Married2Med

Dr. Damon's comments weren't about degrees, money, etc., he was talking about humans and behavior. Credentials had nothing to do with what he was trying to say. Dr. Damon's comments weren't about degrees, money, etc., he was talking about humans and behavior. Credentials had nothing to do with what he was trying to say. #Married2Med Dr. Damon's comments weren't about degrees, money, etc., he was talking about humans and behavior. Credentials had nothing to do with what he was trying to say.

Reality TV Junkie @XquisiteReviews

#Married2Med Dr. Damon was the only real person at the table... he wasn't being demeaning or disrespectful... Contessa took it the wrong way because she has a superiority complex... I'm glad Dr. Damon checked his wife for her part... Dr. Damon was the only real person at the table... he wasn't being demeaning or disrespectful... Contessa took it the wrong way because she has a superiority complex... I'm glad Dr. Damon checked his wife for her part...#Married2Med

Nicole @AyoAdi Contessa needs to check her ego at the door. Money and position have nothing to do with what Dr. Damon was saying. #Married2Med Contessa needs to check her ego at the door. Money and position have nothing to do with what Dr. Damon was saying. #Married2Med

Married to Medicine Season 9 has been feeding viewers adequate drama with each new episode. Although the ladies seemed to have resolved their differences on the Las Vegas trip, after the latest episode, it looks like issues are nowhere near being resolved and are only set to spur further drama in the series.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Married to Medicine next week on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

