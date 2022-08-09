Real Girlfriends in Paris Season 1: Meet the cast members of Bravo’s new reality TV show

Bravo TV’s Real Girlfriends in Paris, is set to catch a plane to France this September. The latest reality show will chronicle the lives of six American women living their best lives in Paris. While five of them are somewhat new to the city, one of them has been living there for a decade and will act as a mentor and den mother to the rest.

Real Girlfriends in Paris will showcase the tale of the closely-knit group of girls in their 20s as they explore the city and find themselves in the process. As they wander through the City of Love, they are expected to find and face instances of love, laughter, betrayal, and adventure.

The official synopsis of Real Girlfriends in Paris says:

The series will follow six young women - Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito - who are all American expats and experiencing their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world! As the women live their best lives and chase their ultimate dreams, they find themselves navigating careers, romantic rendezvous, unavoidable conflicts and discovering who they are meant to be and exactly what they want.

Real Girlfriends in Paris will premiere on Bravo TV on September 5 at 9:15 pm ET.

Real Girlfriends in Paris: Meet the girlfriends ready to take down Paris

Packing the bags and booking their tickets to Paris, to show what Americans can do, are Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure, and Victoria Zito. Acting as their mentor, matchmaker, and den mother in Paris is Anya Firestone, who has lived in Paris for over a decade.

1) Emily Gorelik

Originally from New Jersey, New York, Gorelik has been living in Paris for the past two years. She first visited Paris while she was a student at NYU and decided to stay there. While she knows enough "française" to be able to order at cafes and interact with people, she is still in the process of learning the language.

The Real Girlfriends in Paris star is currently studying luxury design management and hopes to one day relocate her mother's interior design brand to Paris.

2) Kacy Margo

Hailing from Southern California, the Real Grilfriends in Paris star first traveled to Paris after taking a semester off in college. A trip to the City of Love led to her being smitten with the city and its culture. Determined to stay in Paris, Margo got herself a job as a temporary English teacher in a French classroom.

Over the past couple of years, she has had to shuffle between Paris, Los Angeles, and New York, owing to financial and work instability, but Margo recently returned to Paris without a return ticket.

3) Margaux Lignel

The alum of some of the finest institutes in the world, ranging from the American School in Paris, FIT to Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design, Lignel is on a trip to discover herself. She is a free-spirited individual who is looking for love, fun, and everlasting friendships in Real Girlfriends in Paris.

Born to French parents living in New York, Lignel spent her formative years moving between Paris and New York and is now back in Paris to make a life for herself on her own terms.

4) Victoria Zito

Born and raised in Texas, Zito wanted to pursue her fashion-forward dreams. As a child, she was always encouraged to stay close to home and to pick a safe career. However, once she got a scholarship to Parsons, she jumped at the chance to move to Paris in 2017.

Zito is currently the head designer of Chloe Colette. Recently divorced and ready to start another chapter of her life, she is ready to find love in Paris as a part of Real Girlfriends in Paris.

5) Adja Toure

Cornell alum Adja Toure is a high achiever who knows it’s never to late to start over. Feeling stuck in her current job, Toure has begun to consider a different career path altogether and is leaning towards the beauty industry.

She visited Paris as a child and always thought about returning as an adult as it had felt like home to her. Toure is eager to get back into the dating scene, although she needs to be able to fight her trust issues first.

6) Anya Firestone

The mentor and unofficial tour guide of Real Girlfriends in Paris is, in fact, licensed by the French government to give tours at historical and cultural sites in Paris. Firestone has a master’s degree in French Cultural Studies and loves everything French. She has been living in the city on and off for a decade and makes everyone feel at home. Her artistic, bubbly, and affectionate personality makes her the big sister the group goes to when they feel homesick or need advice.

Real Girlfriends in Paris will premiere on September 5 at 9:15 pm ET and episodes will air every Monday on Bravo. The show can also be streamed on Peacock.

