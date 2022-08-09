What is Real Girlfriends in Paris all about? Release date, trailer and more details on Bravo’s new show explored

Bravo TV’s newest reality TV show, Real Girlfriends in Paris, is going international. Set in the City of Love, the show sees a close-knit group of girls in their 20s trying to find themselves in Paris, France. The show can be described as Sex and the City meeting Emily in Paris.

Real Girlfriends in Paris follows the lives of six young American women who will take on everything the city has to offer. The show will showcase love, laughter, adventure, and conflict. The girls will find themselves navigating their wants and desires all while trying to balance the thrill of living in a new city with their full-time jobs.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

The series will follow six young women - Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito - who are all American expats and experiencing their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world!

Packing up their lives and moving to Paris this season are Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure, and Victoria Zito. Acting as their mentor and matchmaker in Paris is Anya Firestone, who has lived in the city for over a decade.

Real Girlfriends in Paris: The girls say 'Bonjour, Paris' on September 5

The show will premiere at 9.15 pm ET/PT on Monday, September 5 after a "super-sized" episode of Below Deck, according to Bravo TV. The new episodes of the show will air every Monday at the same time on Bravo.

Viewers can also stream the show on Peacock, and episodes will be available the day after they air.

What the show has to offer

People exclusively dropped the trailer for the new Bravo series chronicling the lives of six young girls living their best lives in Paris on Monday, August 8.

A sneak peek of the show is also available on Bravo TV’s website. The trailer gives viewers an insight into what the girls are looking for and what their lives will be like as they live in Paris.

At the beginning of the trailer, Victoria can be heard saying:

My goal in Paris is to prove myself and fall in love.

The trailer also shows Kasey Margo talking about how much she loves everything French, including the culture, food, and wine.

The girls are ready to show the world what Americans in Paris can do. They are ready to party, fall in love and some are even ready to settle in Paris for good.

Firestone, who calls the girls her 'tourist kids,' will be their den mother and will try and find them matches.

However, even the trailer shows that not everything in Real Girlfriends in Paris is fun and games. The trailer shows one of the girls slapping a man and someone else throwing a glass of wine at Adja's face.

Viewers can expect some trouble in paradise after the group sets foot in Paris.

Real Girlfriends in Paris is produced by Goodbye Pictures. The list of executive producers includes Rich Bye, Rahel Tennione, and Barrie Bernstein. Meanwhile, the list of co-executive producers includes Jennifer Stander, Chris Wereski and Molly Minard.

Edited by Madhur Dave