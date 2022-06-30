'Beauty' ending explained: Did Beauty make it in the music industry?

Beauty, the highly thought-provoking drama movie written by Lena Waithe and directed by Andrew Dosunmu, arrived this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Since its premiere, it has received a lot of attention from critics and viewers for its unique narrating and directorial style.

The movie witnesses promising actress Gracie Marie Bradley as the lead character, effortlessly carrying out the intense and quite complex role. The cast list for the movie further entails Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito as Beauty's parents and Aleyse Shannon as Beauty's love interest Jasmine.

The absorbing drama movie depicts the moving story of a young black rising singer on her way to making it to the top in the music industry. The entire film is fabricated with vague yet powerful bits and pieces of memories from the past and the future, giving it an ethereal feeling.

Did Beauty's dream of becoming a music star come true?

The brand new Netflix drama movie delves deep into the journey of a young black woman rising to the top as a star singer. From the film's beginning, it is evident that the lead character, Beauty, carries the talent and zest inside her to become a superstar singer.

The movie does not give the audience a single moment to listen to the lead character sing, not even once. Undoubtedly, it was done intentionally, as the movie chose to focus on the upheavals the young rising singer had to go through to reach her dream destination.

The young black girl has been shown to have a challenging family situation as her mother seemed quite dominating with her opinions about the music industry. She is also a talented singer who once had the opportunity to establish herself in the music world but somehow failed.

On the other hand, her father seemed to view her daughter only as a money-making possession. The only person with her best interest at heart was her lover Jasmine. She can be seen supporting her in every way possible throughout the entire movie.

However, their relationship faced some severe hurdles when the young singer started her journey to make it into the music industry.

In the movie, the music industry can also be seen as challenging and relatively superficial where one must be scripted to succeed. In the end, the audience can see the young black rising singer getting trained for her interviews. She is asked to wear a mask, which gives a good glimpse at the conditioning a young artist has to go through to make it to the top.

At the movie's end, the audience can witness the young talented singer standing with her head held high, sticking to her dream of becoming the star she always dreamt of, even after so many obstacles in her way.

In the ending scene, the young singer is seen getting ready to sing at a big show, where the man from next door and with whom the young rising singer was seen flirting earlier enters the green room. This makes her lover Jasmine quite uncomfortable, and she doubts their relationship, denoting the crack in their relationship.

The movie ends with the young singer finally getting on stage to perform, denoting the beginning of her journey to becoming a star in the music industry, leaving her old life behind.

Don't forget to catch Beauty, currently streaming on Netflix.

