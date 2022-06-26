What time will Beauty air on Netflix? Release date, cast, trailer, and more details explored

Riveting drama Beauty is all set to air on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Lena Waithe is the writer for the upcoming movie while Andrew Dosunmu has served as the director. Rishi Rajani, Michael Ellenberg and Lena Waithe produced the new Netflix exclusive.

The movie will chronicle the moving story of a young and talented black woman who embarks on an inspiring journey to become a singing icon. The movie stars Gracie Marie Bradley, Niecy Nash, Sharon Stone, Giancarlo Esposito and a few others.

The movie has created a lot of hype ever since it was declared by Netflix and viewers are excited to finally watch it. Let's dig deep and find out more about the drama movie ahead of its release on Netflix.

Everything you need to know about Netflix's new drama drama, Beauty

A still from Netflix's upcoming drama (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

Beauty, a much-anticipated Netflix release of 2022, will be making its debut this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET on the platform. The official synopsis for the drama, as released by Netflix on June 15, 2022, states:

"A gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract, setting off a fierce battle between her family, the label, and her closest friend to determine who will guide her as she makes the journey to become a star."

Viewers can expect the film to be quite emotionally heavy and thought-provoking. They will find themselves immersed in the story as an exceptionally talented young black woman navigates her way to becoming a star singer.

How's the official trailer looking?

The official trailer was launched by Netflix on June 15, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer here.

In the official trailer, the audience can see the young, black rising singer Beauty marching her way to the top while dealing with an array of obstacles in her path. She has to balance her career, family, friendship and love while making sure that she does not lose herself as tries her best to fulfill her dreams. Without a shred of doubt, this brand new Netflix's drama will be quite inspiring to watch.

More about the cast list

Gracie Marie Bradley will be seen taking on the lead role of Beauty in the upcoming Netflix drama. She is well-known for portraying the character of Kira in Grown-ish, but she has participated in several other movies and TV series like Modern Family, The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders, The Golden Scallop, Red Circles, Pearl, DJ Stan Da Man, Diamond Ruff, State of Affairs, Heavenly Angle, and a few others.

The cast list for the upcoming Netflix drama further includes Aleyse Shannon as Jasmine, Kyle Bary as Abel, Micheal Ward as Cain, Niecy Nash, Sharon Stone, Giancarlo Esposito, Sarah Stavrou, James Urbaniak, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Beauty, arriving this Wednesday, June 29, 2022, only on Netflix.

