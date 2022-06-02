What time will Interceptor air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about Elsa Pataky's thriller film

Interceptor, the much-awaited American-Australian action-packed drama thriller movie, is slated to release exclusively on Netflix on June 3 (Friday), 2022, at 12:00 am PT, 3:00 am ET.

Matthew Reilly and Stuart Beattie have served as screenplay writers for the movie, while Matthew Reilly has served as the director. Reportedly, Michael Boughen, Stuart Beattie, and Matthew Street have served as the producers on the project.

Since the declaration of the movie's arrival on Netflix, action-thriller fans have been eagerly waiting to witness how the movie will unfold.

Know all about Interceptor before its release on Netflix

What are the release date and time of Interceptor?

The upcoming action thriller movie Interceptor is all set to be released this June 3rd (Friday), 2022, at 12:00 am PT, 3:00 am ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

The official synopsis of the action thriller movie that was dropped by Netflix on May 4th, 2022, along with the movie's official trailer, writes:

"Meet the world's last defense. One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of."

The action-packed thriller movie is all set to chronicle the arresting story of Army Captain JJ Collins. Captain Collins will be seen going on a quest to prevent an unimaginable and terrifying mission. The spine-chilling and dreadful mission is led by an ex-US military intelligence officer named Alexander Kessel, who is highly charismatic yet twisted.

Captain Collins will have to harness her expert military training and make practical decisions to stop former military intelligence officer Kessel and his menacing mercenaries from finishing their alarming mission.

How's the trailer for the upcoming Netflix action-thriller movie looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Interceptor, launched by Netflix on the 4th of May, 2022, here.

Since the trailer for the action-heavy upcoming thriller was dropped by Netflix, the movie has already begun to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers for its electrifying female lead, gripping story, and mind-blowing visuals.

It is safe to say that viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the movie will turn out. Hence, the expectations are pretty high for the upcoming Netflix movie.

Who are the cast members of the movie?

Actress Elsa Pataky will be seen portraying the lead character of JJ Collins in the upcoming Netflix movie. As shown in the trailer, her looks and performance in the film seem incredible. The actress is well-known for portraying Elena Neves's character in the fan-favorite Fast & Furious franchise.

Notable actor Luke Bracey will play the significant character Alexander Kessel in the movie. He is renowned for being part of several noteworthy movies, entailing G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Point Break, Monte Carlo, and Hacksaw Ridge.

Apart from Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey, other cast members on the promising cast list for the movie entail Mayen Mehta, Aaron Glenane, Rhys Muldoon, Zoe Carides, Belinda Jombwe, Colin Friels, and Marcus Johnson.

Don't forget to watch the action-thriller movie, Interceptor, airing this June 3rd (Friday), 2022, at 12:00 am PT, 3:00 am ET, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

