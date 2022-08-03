What time will RHOBH Season 12 Episode 13 air on Bravo? Release date, plot and more details explored

Episode 13 of RHOBH titled Rosé Colored Glasses will air on August 3 at 8 pm ET on Bravo TV.

The upcoming episode of RHOBH season 12 will bring viewers more drama as Garcelle opens up to Dorit about her concerns about Erika, and also questions Dorit’s personal life in the process. But as expected, there’s more in store. With only three more episodes left, things are getting tense and the air is getting thick.

In the previous episode of RHOBH season 12, Diana apologized for her behavior at Garcelle's birthday party, Lisa and Erika had an unfiltered conversation about the lattar's behavior. Sutton joined Bumble and thrived, and Dorit expressed how upset she was with PK's run-in with the law.

What to expect from RHOBH Season 12 episode 13?

The official synopsis said:

"Garcelle takes her concerns about Erika to Dorit, then asks a question about Dorit’s personal life; Erika makes a stunning revelation; Lisa invites the women to sip on rosé, but her past resentment towards Sutton uncorks itself in."

Erica decides that she wants to be a part-time Dominatrix, Lisa loses her cool and has a screaming contest. The upcoming episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a lot of drama and tension for viewers.

Erica said:

"Well, I’m bossy and I like to administer a little bit of pain. For pleasure."

She went on to explain that she'd make it a high-end affair and would not take on more than five clients. She even came up with the name Only Dungeon that she wants to trademark.

While Lisa made a joke about people’s negative perception of her, Sutton can’t help but agree with what people had to say about her.

To recap, in the RHOBH season 12 episode 9, Erika Jayne disrespected Garcelle’s son at the latter’s own party. While wrapping up the party, an evidently drunk Erika cursed at Garcelle’s underage son, Jax.

Lisa invites the sisters to sip Rosé, but cannot contain her resentment towards Sutton, which leads to a big blowout.

Lisa invites everyone over for a long pending wine tasting, but gets into an intense argument with Sutton. Lisa can be heard threatening and yelling while other housewives are left flabbergasted and stunned. She said:

"I will f*****g hunt you down."

What, or rather who, pushed Lisa to the point of her screaming her lungs out?

There’s drama brewing and viewers are ready for it.

When Erica tells Garcelle that she shouldn’t mix alcohol and medication, Garcelle takes a dig at her drinking problems behind her back while in conversation with Dorit.

From vacations to vicious behavior, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been doing it all, over and over again this season. Even though the finale is around the corner with only three more episodes to go, the RHOBH stars seem to be at each other's throats.

The show can also be streamed via DISH, Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Xfinity.

